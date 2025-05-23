At the Currency Dinner of $ 148 million in Trump, “food is zero,” said the participant





Crypto Nicholas Pinto investor attends President Donald Trump's gala dinner for the people who spent the most money on Trump's office, $ Trump, in a competition, at the National Golf Club Trump in Potomac Falls, Virginia, May 22, 2025.

Nicholas Pinto

President Donald Trump's price of memes play plunged 16% from Friday morning, just a few hours after organizing a black tie gala in his Virginia golf club for his biggest buyers an elite crowd that spent 148 million dollars combined on the token to have the chance to be there.

It was presented as “the most exclusive invitation in the world”.

Among the 220 participants were crypto influencers, industry leaders such as Sandy Carter from unstoppable domains, and the former NBA Lamar Odom star, who used the opportunity to rent Trump as “the biggest president” and promote his own token, $ odom.

The first 25 portfolios were promised from a private reception and a guided tour. Others, like Nicholas Pinto, 25, whose father led him to the event in his Lamborghini left disappointed and always hungry.

“Food is zero,” said Pinto. “We did not give any glass other than the water or the wine of Trump. I do not drink, so I had water. My glass was only filled once.”

Trump only made a brief appearance, said Pinto. “He did not speak to any of the 220 guests perhaps the top 25,” he said.

Overall, the president was there for 23 minutes, said Pinto. Trump pronounced a brief address reworking old discussion points on cryptography, then left for a helicopter before taking questions or photos with his winners of the same corner competition, he said.

The phones were not locked in RFID sachets, and security was lax, according to Pinto.

“Once Trump is gone, they didn't really worry anything else,” added Pinto.

The winners of the competition who spent the most on the pieces even $ Trump added their signatures to the printing of the size of a poster in the ranking at a gala dinner at the Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Virginia, May 22, 2025.

Nicholas Pinto

The opulence of the crowd was fully exposed.

“Richard Mille's watches were not even rare,” said Pinto. “I saw at least 16 people carry them. I never see it unless I am in a high -end restaurant in Miami or Dubai.”

But the atmosphere was more silent than expected, he said: “Many people didn't even hold the part anymore. They checked their phone during dinner to see if the price was moving.”

CNBC contacted Trump's representatives to comment on dinner and participants.

Demonstrations

For legislators and regulators, dinner has triggered alarm ringtones.

The holder of the token n ° 1 was the cryptography magnate of Chinese origin Justin Sun, who is currently faced with accusations of fraud in terms of titles and the Committee on Exchanges which were recently interrupted, the agency citing “the public interest”.

Sun holds more than $ 22 million in $ Trump token and an additional $ 75 million in a native token of World Liberty Financial.

“As a senior holder of $ Trump and proud supporter of President Trump, it was an honor to attend the Gala Trump dinner,” Sun on Friday. “Thank you @potus for your unshakable support for our industry!”

Apart from the doors of the National Golf Club Trump in Potomac Falls, Virginia, a hundred demonstrators gathered, according to NBC News. Senator Jeff Merkley, D-ear, joined them, supporting a new law on the corruption of the crypto with the head of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, Dn.y.

The signs read “cryptographic corruption” and “Trump is a traitor”.

Crypto on Capitol Hill

“Trump family activity in the same space makes my work at the Congress more complicated,” the representative French Hill said on Friday, R-Ark, told CNBC.

Hill, who has leading negotiations on a bipartite stable regulatory bill known as Genius Act, called the gala “a distraction of the right work that we must do”.

Now the law on engineering is at risk.

Senator Josh Hawley, R-MO., Recently added a controversial rider to the bill which would limit credit costs of the credit card which is considered as a poisoned pill which could alienate banking allies and win final approval.

President Donald Trump is expressed during a dinner for the winners of the same corner competition at the Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Virginia, May 22, 2025.

Nicholas Pinto

Thursday evening, when the same -term competition dinner was underway, a block of Democrats from the Senate announced that they would put pressure for a new provision that would prohibit presidents and senior officials from enjoying crypto ventures during its direct operating position at Trump USD1 stable which was launched in the spring.

In Washington, he is increasingly concerned that the political struggles against the Crypto companies of Trump could completely derail the Stable bill. This presents an even greater risk.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the big banks, including JPMorgan, Bank of America and Citi, are at the start of talks to issue a unified digital dollar to compete with Tether, stablecoin controlled abroad which now commands more than 60% of the global market share.

These plans depend on legal clarity.

If the Genius Act Stalis, the United States could lose its window to find land in the world race for digital payments.

The White House tried to draw a line between Trump and Trump the private businessman.

“The president attends it in his personal time. He is not a dinner of the White House,” said press secretary, Karoline Leavitt

The administration refused to publish a list of guests. But the blockchain data and a patchwork of photos of guests tell a part of the story.

An analysis of Bloomberg news revealed that all the portfolios of the first 25 except six used foreign exchanges, ostensibly prohibited from American users. More than half of the 220 portfolios were linked to similar offshore platforms.

A Penny stock classified by the NASDAQ, Freight Technologies, revealed in a dry depositing that he spent $ 2 million on the Trump token to push the American-Mexico trade policy. This did not cut for dinner finishing 250th.

Since its beginnings in January, the $ Trump corner has generated more than $ 324 million in negotiation costs. About 80% of the $ Trump tokens offer is controlled by the Trump organization and the affiliates, according to the project website.

WLFI, Trump's parallel token, sold $ 550 million in two token sales.

However, the AI ​​of the White House and the Czar David Sacks of the White House remained optimistic on “important bipartisan support” for the legislation of Stablecoin.

“We already have more than $ 200 billion in stablescoins, it is simply unregulated,” Sacks on CNBC told Sacks on Wednesday. “If we provide legal clarity and the legal framework for this, I think we could create billions of dollars in demand for our treasures almost overnight, very quickly.”

“We are now waiting for this to pass,” added Sacks, although he has not answered a question about the concerns of Democrats that there are no sufficient guarantees in place to prevent the president and his family from taking advantage of the legislation.

According to a disclosure file, Whilesacks sold $ 200 million in titles related to the crypto, which took his job in the White House, Trump and his family relied on the construction of a cryptographic empire.

Trums are finance donors from World Liberty Financial, which is at the origin of the Stablecoin USD which is supported by treasurers and dollar deposits.

The MGX Investment of Abu Dhabi has promised $ 2 billion in USD in Binance, the largest exchange of digital assets in the world. It is the biggest investment of the company made in the crypto.

