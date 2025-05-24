



Boris Johnson was notoriously difficult to catch, according to the ministers Times Photographer Jack Hill The government of the cabinet has not really worked since Tony Blair left its first meeting early, saying that I am sorry, I did not know that it would continue so long. Politicos Westminster Insider Plot the decline of the cabinet, through the Blair era of the government of the sofa and at the time of Boris Johnson which was not a fan of the rallies. Basically, if Boris is in a meeting and he does not speak, he is not so interested, said Cleo Watson, Deputy Chief of Johnsons. Getting time with PM Boris was therefore difficult for ministers. Sonia Khan, who received a reimbursement from the Johnsons government after claiming an unfair dismissal, said that the best way to assert it was to stroll near a toilet or a cheese board. More Sofa Government Boriss was more a cracker operation. Could do better Johnsons' relations with ministers have also been highlighted in a new edition of the Institute for Govergers Minister Reflect. By thinking about his ten years as Minister of Schools, Nick Gibb has made compliance with David Cameron and Theresa May, but Johnson is in the category of must try stronger. I don't think Boris was so interested in education, Gibb said. Apparently, Johnsons' contribution came when she ran up on each other, after which Johnson would applaud and shouted phonetics! Gibb pointed out: it seemed to be everything he knew. No MAD reinvention in the national curriculum exam Even after his disaster to call a voter a sectarian woman, the former PM Gordon Brown has still not learned his lesson. To an interview with The new statesmanOne of the Browns team reminded him (apparently not for the first time): it is important to remember to remove the microphone. What is your poison? More in this week's stories on diplomatic garbage gifts, Tim Loughton, sometimes president of the selective committee for domestic affairs, tells me that he started taking a bottle of English sparkling wine during official trips as an emergency gift. It started after an atrocious trip to Mexico, where the governor of Chihuahua gave each member of the committee a basket of tequila, honey, chocolate and other local products. In return, said Loughton, I had the honor to present a room of Biro municipalities to him. It was surely not linked to this incident, but Mexico equalized things by offering them one more gift: the food poisoning of the governors' dinner. The artist Maggi Hambling has a wonderfully unpretentious vision of his work. Asked this week when she thought that a work of art was over, she said it was when it was sold. Such opinions were maintained by his training at Camberwell College of Arts. He was asked once what was the difference between the arts and crafts. The answer came useful. Clegg Unplugged Nick Cleggs comments that AI should be able to pilot writers and artists, intellectual property without their permission was not so much for their content, but for the place where the former PM who delivered them. He was at the Charleston Festival, promoting his book How to save the Internet. In fact, he connected the next version several times in his speech. If it is all the same for him, I wait for Chatgpt to read it for free.

