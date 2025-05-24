Harvard researchers have devastated while the Trump team cuts nearly 1,000 grants





Students enter Harvard Yard, on the main campus of universities in Cambridge, Massachusetts.credit: John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe via Getty

While the US government reduces the funding of Harvard universities, damage to school research becomes clearer. Nature has learned that university researchers have lost nearly 1,000 subsidies worth more than 2.4 billion US dollars.

Last week, the administration of US President Donald Trump announced layoffs in a press release, but did not specify how many people would be targeted or listened to individual subsidies. Nature has obtained figures from various sources, including employees of the American financing agency and an effort to monitor online volunteers in Grant-Watch.us.

An e-mail in Harvard of the US National Science Foundation (NSF) lists 193 subsidies worth almost $ 150 million as terminating, and one of the newspapers of the US Department of Defense (DOD) worth $ 105 million. Other cuts are smaller: for example, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Department of Housing and Urban Development have each ended three subsidies. But by far, the largest tranche comes from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States, the largest funder in the world in biomedical sciences: it reduces more than 600 subsidies worth around 2.2 billion dollars over several years. The cuts do not include hospitals affiliated with Harvard.

Thanks to research subsidies, the US government is funding around 11% of the annual budget of $ 6.4 billion in Harvards, and these cancellations will be devastating, according to the researchers. Harvard cannot, even with his vast resources, compensate for this loss of federal funding, explains Joseph Loparo, biological chemist at the Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts, who lost two NIH subsidies to study the DNA repair processes totaling $ 4.3 million.

In the reticle

Harvard, whose main campus is in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is one of the most prestigious universities in the world and the richest with its endowment of $ 53 billion. The university was a main target for the Trump administration because it seeks to eradicate what it calls the awakened ideology of American campuses. According to the New York Times, Trump posed the possibility of never paying in Harvard his allocation of subsidies during a private lunch on April 1. Wouldn't it be cool? He asked. On Thursday, the American Department of Internal Security made the extraordinary announcement that it had canceled Harvard's ability to register international students a substantial source of income. Today, the university continued, and an American judge quickly placed a temporary freeze on Trump's administrations policy until an audience can take place.

Although the Trump administration has ended subsidies in other research establishments such as Columbia University in New York, Harvard's cancellations are exceptional. The vast majority of universities' NIH prices have been terminated, for example. And cuts on several agencies include financing the declared priorities of the Trump administration, such as artificial intelligence and quantum physics. A subsidy of $ 20 million for a quantum material center has been hosted, as well as several several million dollars subsidies for quantum computers. Many of these subsidies have multi-institution collaborators whose financing situation is not clear.

Alan Garber, president of Harvards, arrives for a graduation ceremony at the university. Credit: Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe via Getty

The Trump team allegedly alleged that Harvard and other universities have favored an environment of anti -Semitism. In emails, he sent to justify the layoffs, the administration said that Harvard is also committed to racial discrimination in admissions.

In early April, government representatives contacted Harvard and presented it with a list of requests that must be satisfied for the University to continue to receive federal money, some of which would give surveillance the government of its admissions and hiring practices. Harvard denied publicly demand, saying that it would be a violation of academic freedom. In response, the administration frozen research subsidies on institutions. Harvard continued on April 21, arguing that the government retained federal funding as a leverage to take control of university decision -making at Harvard.

When he was asked for a response to the layoffs of the past few weeks, a Harvard spokesman underlined the nature of the public's comments made by the president of the university, Alan Garber, May 14: we supported ourselves behind our thousands of exceptional, postdoctoral, staff and students. Together, they continue to make revolutionary discoveries, to heal the disease, to deepen our understanding of the world and to translate this understanding in impact, it is crucial for this country, the economy and humanity that this work continues.

The White House and the DOD did not respond to the request for comments from nature, and the NSF refused to comment. A spokesman for the US Ministry of Health and Social Services, who oversees the NIH, said that HHS made decisive measures to maintain civil rights and protect taxpayers in higher education.

Laboratory losses

Harvard scientists who lost funding spoke to the nature of the impact of dismissals on their research.

David Charbonneau, an exoplanet researcher at Harvard, obtained a multi -year NSF subsidy worth $ 538,000 terminated with one year to do. The subsidy has funded the functioning of the Tierras Observatory based in Arizona, which records tiny hollows of the stars light a sign revealing a planet from the outside of the solar system passing by them. Charbonneau managed to obtain Harvard financing to pay the postdoctoral scholarship holder who has operated Tierras since next year, but beyond, he does not know what will happen. How does the reduction of a research grant in astrophysics to seek orbit planets around other stars deal with anti-Semitism on the campus? Charbonneau asks.

Post-doctoral students and students are some of the main objectives of administrative cuts. The NSF reduced a subsidy of $ 43 million which included all Harvard financing for the Agencys graduate research scholarship program. An NSF source that has requested anonymity because it is not authorized to speak to the press indicates to nature that the scholarships have not been dismissed, but that students can only access funds if they are transferred to a new institution.

