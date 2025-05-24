Pak doctors based in the United States here again in the midst of renewed reprimand efforts for Imran





An image not dated to the former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), the founding president Imran Khan. AFP / File

Islamabad: Some Pakistani doctors and businessmen based in the United States, previously involved in quiet diplomacy concerning Imran Khan, returned to Pakistan in the middle of new efforts to obtain relief for the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI).

The group, which would have met a senior official and Imran Khan during a previous visit to Islamabad a few months ago, arrived this week and is currently in Lahore.

However, sources suggest that the delegation has not yet managed to provide a meeting with Khan during this visit, and it is not confirmed if an interaction took place with key officials. Next week is considered important for their interactions.

These visits are among the unofficial channels in progress by which PTI sympathizers and the figures of the diaspora are trying to influence developments with regard to Imran Khans, a legal and political future.

Despite certain informal contacts in recent months, no significant breakthrough has been reported. According to familiar sources with the issue, progress in such efforts are based not only on political negotiations, but also on the conduct of Imran Khan and PTIS on social media and the messaging of foreign chapters of the parties, especially in the United States and the United Kingdom. The military establishment has repeatedly declared that it would not go directly to political parties, rather urging political forces to solve their problems between them. However, some PTI leaders continue to continue behind -the -scenes contact with key officials, despite the public refusals of these commitments.

Sources indicate that Imran Khan and Ptis are persistent criticisms of military management through its official social media accounts and the affiliated international chapters have been a major stumbling block in any potential reconciliation. The campaigns targeting the army, the dissemination of alleged disinformation and international lobbying efforts – including attempts to influence Washington and London – would have tended relations more. Some within the second level PTIS leadership recognize in private that these aggressive tactics have harmed the perspectives of the parties, in particular efforts to seek leniency or relief for Khan. It is increasingly recognized internal that the party must mitigate its confrontation posture, in particular on digital platforms, to allow a significant dialogue and reduce institutional friction.

Observers believe that any improvement in PTIS political fortunes – and in particular, the sufferings of Imran Khans – will depend on the capacity of the parties to adopt a positive approach, to avoid economic disturbances and to stop attacks against public institutions.

With the Pakistani delegation abroad again trying to involve the authorities here, political analysts watch closely to see if these efforts signal a new phase of reconciliation or another missed opportunity for the PTI.

