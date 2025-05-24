Trkiye praises the position of Spain against the Israel genocide in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Istanbul, where the two leaders discussed bilateral relations between Trkiye and Spain, as well as regional and global issues.

During the meeting, Erdogan also praised Spain for its position against the genocide in Gaza committed by Israel. Spain has shown a resolved and honorable position against Israel’s genocide in Gaza, he said.

He stressed that Trkiyes' priority remains to guarantee the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and expressed his confidence that joint international efforts would help end the oppression facing the Palestinians.

Erdogan highlighted the continuous efforts to improve the volume of exchanges between the two countries. He noted that Trkiye and Spain are committed to advancing cooperation in various sectors, especially in defense and transport.

On the Trkiyes EU membership process, Erdogan stressed that Ankaras' objective to join the European Union remains unchanged and called for EU constructive stages to revitalize the membership process.

Addressing the war between Ukraine and Russia, Erdogan reaffirmed Trkiys in progress diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

He highlighted the role of Trkiyes in facilitating discussions between the two parties in Istanbul, in particular on issues such as prisoner exchanges, looking at initiatives such as vital measures to strengthen confidence.

He also urged that the emerging opportunities to end war should not be wasted.