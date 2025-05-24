“ I will meet Narendra Modi not only once but 50 times '', explains Telangana CM Revanth Reddy-Telangana today





Addressing a public meeting, the chief minister stressed that when the governments of states and unions worked together, well-being and development could be assured. Policy was limited to the elections Published date – May 24, 2025, 00:37 Zaheerabad: In an assertion likely to provoke a dismay among the leaders of the Congress, the chief minister, a Revanth Reddy, reiterated that he would seek the support of the governments of the unions led by the BJP to ensure the well-being and the development of Telanganas. Whatever the criticism, I will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only once but 50 times to obtain funds and a project approved for the State, he said on Friday. Addressing a public meeting, the chief minister stressed that when the governments of states and unions worked together, well-being and development could be assured. Politics was limited to the elections. Once the elections are completed, the agenda was aimed at complete development involving all the leaders, he said. The chief minister said that the agricultural community was provided with assistance as part of the Rhythu Bharosa program. It was increased by Rs 10,000 per acre to Rs 12,000 per acre, he said, adding that the government has also decided to provide 12,000 rupees per acre to landless agricultural workers. He also declared that, as promised to farmers, their harvest loans had been canceled for Rs 20,617 crosses. I promise women that in five years, a woman crore will be made crorepatis, said Revanth Reddy. The chief minister stressed that if the social protection programs were to be implemented effectively, the revenues of the States were to increase. IT and industrial parks should be established to guarantee investments and double states' income, he said. To carry out all this, the support of the opposition and the assistance of the Union government are essential, underlined the Minister -Chief. He emphasized the end and development of the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) in Medak. The acquisition of land has been accelerated and the compensation was increased for the displaced as part of the NIMZ project. The government would also sanction 5,612 Indiramma houses in the displaced from Nimz, he announced.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://telanganatoday.com/i-will-meet-narendra-modi-not-just-once-but-50-times-says-telangana-cm-revanth-reddy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos