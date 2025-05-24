Bareskrim calls the original Jokowi diploma, Bahlil, the value of false accusations is too





Jakarta, kompas.com – Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Bahlil Lahadalia Evaluating that the accusation of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), is increasingly scandalous. “At the beginning, he was still suspected, even if I had said on several occasions that what was suspected or what was suspected, I did not believe. But, in my opinion, it is as if there was no problem,” said Bahlil Palace presidential complex, Jakarta, Friday (05/23/2025). However, the man who was also minister when the Jokowi government admitted, respected the legal process which indicated that the diploma was original. “Yes, please now, it was proven by the legal process, by Bareskim, it was verified that in fact the diploma of the seventh president, Mr. President Jokowi is true, original,” he said. Read also: Stop the Jokowi graduate case, the criminal investigation will coordinate with metro police For this reason, at that time, he asked that the diploma was no longer exaggerated. Then look for other more productive problems for the benefit of the community. “So I ask my brothers and sisters, as well as water, we have to find a productive problem for the good of the people and the nation,” said Bahlil. Known, Briskrim Received a report from the alleged fake Jokowi diploma. The public complaint was filed by the team of Ulama defenders and activists (TPUA). Then, the investigation into the alleged report of false Jokowi diploma was arrested after the criminal investigation completed the Medico-Legal laboratory test (LABFOR) on the diploma belonging to the former mayor of Solo. Laboratory test results indicate that Jokowi diploma Identical to the comparison of colleagues from the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM). “According to the complaint process, it can be concluded that there was no criminal law so that this case was arrested in the investigation,” said Dirtipidum Bareskrim, Brigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro at a press conference in the criminal investigation, Jakarta, Thursday, May 22. Read also: Bareskrim declared the original Jokowi diploma, the metropolitan police continued to continue the investigation He explained that the investigator obtained the original document of a forest diploma on behalf of Joko Widodo with NIM 1681 KT published on November 5, 1985. The diploma was also tested in the laboratory with a comparison sample of three colleagues from Jokowi's classmates. “The laboratory was tested with a comparison sample of three colleagues at the Conference of the Faculty of Foresty UGM, including paper documents, paper safety, printing techniques, handwritten ink, stamp stamps and ink signature of the same product,” he said. With the end of the investigation, Djuhandhani hoped that the Jokowi diploma would not continue. “We all hope that the situation in this country will become calmer. We help the government which is currently led by Mr. Prabowo,” said Djuhandhani. Read also: Jokowi controversial diploma, Bahlil: Find a productive problem

