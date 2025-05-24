The judge temporarily blocks Trump's plan to prevent Harvard from registering foreign students





Mike Wendling and John Sudworth

from Chicago and Cambridge

Rectle

A judge made a temporary ban order blocking the Trump administration plan to go beyond Harvard University of his ability to register foreign students.

The decision was made after Harvard filed a complaint – the last climbing of a dispute between the White House and one of the most prestigious institutions in America.

The University said that the administration’s decision to ban international students was a “blatant violation” of the law and the rights to freedom of expression.

The Trump administration says that Harvard did not do enough to combat anti -Semitism and change its allegations of hiring and admission practices that the University has strongly denied.

American district judge Allison Burroughs made a temporary ban order in a brief decision published on Friday.

The order interrupts a decision that the Ministry of Internal Security made Thursday to revoke Harvard access to the Student and Exchange Visitor program (SEVP) – a government database that manages foreign students.

The next hearing will take place on May 29 in Boston.

“With a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of the Harvard student body, international students who contribute considerably to the university and its mission,” said Harvard in the trial.

“We condemn this illegal and unjustified action,” said Harvard president Alan Garber in a letter.

“The revocation pursues a series of government actions to retaliate against Harvard for our refusal to renounce our academic independence and to submit to the illegal illegal affirmation of the federal government on our study program, our faculty and our student body,” he wrote.

In response, the assistant press secretary of the White House, Abigail Jackson, said: “If only Harvard concerned that to end the scourge of anti-American, anti-Semitic and pro-terrorist agitators on their campus, they would not be in this situation to start.

Once the ban on the ban, Jackson accused the judge in the event of having a “liberal agenda”.

“These non-elected judges do not have the right to prevent the Trump administration from exercising their legitimate control over immigration policy and the national security policy,” she said.

Graduation in the shadow of uncertainty

It was calm in Harvard on Friday. Classes have finished for the year and preparations are underway for the first steps. Gazebos went up on the quad while the students praised their dresses and collected tickets for family members.

For those who are graduates, it should be a week of celebration. But for foreign students hoping to stay in the United States, it was a 24-hour whirlwind.

All morning, the Harvard international student body rushed to discover what was going to happen. Should they leave the United States immediately? Were they now threatened with deportation?

Cormac Savage of Downpatrick in CO in Northern Ireland is six days after obtaining a diploma in government and languages. He took a job in Brussels, partly because of uncertainty in the United States.

“You know you are going well if you are still legally in the United States for the next 90 days, but you don't know that you can return and finish your diploma,” he said on Friday. “You don't know if you can stay and work in the United States if you are about to get your diploma.

The order also complicates the plans for students still registered, like Rohan Battula, a Junior of the United Kingdom who will count on his visa to work in New York in June.

“I was worried if I went home, I would not come back,” he told the BBC, so he chose to stay on the campus.

For a group of international students gathered on the banks of the Charles river, while the rowing teams were teeming, the relief was palpable when news came from the stay of the Boston court.

Mr. Battula also felt relieved after judge Burroughs issued his order. But uncertainty is still wreaking havoc.

“It is surreal to think that even for a certain period, you stay illegally in a country, just because you went to university there,” said Battula.

Dreams of students left in the limbo

There are approximately 6,800 international students in Harvard, who represent more than 27% of its students registered this year.

About a fifth of them come from China, with a significant number of Canada, India, South Korea and the United Kingdom. Among the international students currently registered, there is the future Queen of Belgium, Princess Elisabeth, 23.

Leo Ackerman had to study education and entrepreneurship in Harvard from August, making a “dream”.

“I was really excited, and I am always really excited if I manage to go,” said Ackerman. “Having kidnapped it looks like a really sad time for many people.”

The elimination of foreign students would take a big bite from Harvard finances. Experts say that international students are more likely to pay full tuition fees, essentially subsidizing assistance to American students.

First cycle tuition fees – free of charge, housing, books, food or health insurance – will reach $ 59,320 (43,850) over the next academic year, according to the university. The total cost of one year at Harvard before any financial assistance is generally considerably greater than $ 100,000.

Isaac Bangura, a public administration student from Sierra Leone, moved to Harvard with his wife and two young girls after surviving a civil war.

“Since yesterday, my children have asked:” Dad, I understand that they come to bring us home. “They refer to expulsion,” he said.

He said he had to be strong for them and to faith. “I know that the Americans are still, whenever they are in problems, they will find ways to solve it,” he said.

The government against an ultra-elite university

In addition to Harvard, the Trump administration has targeted other elite institutions, not only by arguing that they should do more to suppress Pro-Palestinian activists, but also affirm that they discriminate the conservative points of view.

Friday, speaking by the oval office, President Donald Trump said: “Harvard will have to change his means” and suggested that he is considering measures against more universities.

In April, the White House froze $ 2.2 billion (1.7 billion) in federal funding at Harvard, and Trump threatened to remove the university's tax exemption status, a standard designation for American educational establishments.

The freezing freezing caused Harvard before, also asking the courts to stop the actions of the administration.

Carl Tobias, professor of law at the University of Richmond, said that the federal courts of Massachusetts and New England, where the first stages of the case will take place, have always ruled against the Trump administration.

But the result can be less predictable at the Supreme Court of the United States, where the Harvard affair could end.

“These are difficult problems for Harvard, but they have the resources and they seem to have the will to fight,” said Tobias.

Harvard leaders made concessions to the White House – in particular by rejecting the leaders of his center for studies in the Middle East, who were criticized for having failed to represent the Israeli perspectives.

But he also enlisted several high -level republican lawyers, including Robert Hur, a former special adviser who investigated Joe Biden of classified documents.

Foreign students who currently attend Harvard have expressed concerns that the row may force them to transfer to another university or to return home. The SEVP system is a requirement for students' visas and, if Harvard is blocked in the database, students can be found in violation and potentially confronted with expulsion.

Several British students enrolled in Harvard, who spoke to the BBC under the guise of anonymity for fear of the immigration authorities, feared that their American education could be interrupted.

“I really think that freedom of expression is a problem on campus, but it is actively worked on … It was an absolute shock when yesterday's announcement occurred,” said a student

“There is a lot of anger, people have the impression of being used as pawns in a game.”

With Kayla Epstein reports in New York, Bernd Debusmann at the White House and the content team generated by the BBC user

Watch: “ it's not good '

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cje7ledqvyqo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos