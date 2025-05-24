Three Jokowi names: Mulono, Purwoko or Joko Widodo, which is the original?





The seventh president Joko Widodo was seated in his car in front of the management of the management of the regional police regional police, Jakarta, Wednesday (04/30/2025). Jokowi came to the metropolitan police of Jakarta to report a false diploma that was accused.



Republika.co.id, solo-le 7th president of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, responded to the news of the circulation of its three names. He admitted before holding the name Joko Widodo, this man of solo once had another name. The name circulating in the community is Moldono. This name according to the man called Jokowi is the child's name. However, because as a result, often, his parents' disease has changed to Joko Widodo Before entering primary school. “I can When I was a child can of No Understand what is my name. What is clear, remember that I was little in the Mulono era, because of the disease, was also informed by the parents that his name was Moldono, then because of the disease was changed for Joko Widodo, “said Jokowi, Friday 23/52025). Besides Moldono, another name that appeared was Purwoko. This name was revealed by the framework of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), Dian Sandi Permana in his conversation on the YouTube channel for TV justice forum. “The name of Pak Jokowi is actually three. At his birth, his name was Purwoko, Purwoko, his name was born. Purwoko, then changed for Moldono, until finally Joko Widodo was replaced,” said Dian. But Jokowi said he didn't know if he had a child when he had a Purwoko name. Because what he remembers, the known first name of his parents is called Moldono. (How old is you) No You also know, before primary school, before primary school, “he said.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rejogja.republika.co.id/berita/swpx6z282/tiga-nama-jokowi-mulyono-purwoko-atau-joko-widodo-mana-yang-asli The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

