While Trump focuses on his trade war, Brazil and China forge closer ties | China

FWorld EW leaders can say that they have been released by Xi Jinping, the Chinese has generally reserved the president. Last year, an embrace Between XI and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin seemed to summarize the comfortable relationships so sometimes slightly embarrassing between China and Russia.

Now, the president of the Brazils, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, can count among the rare sanctified to have broken the handshake barrier With the Chinese chief. Leaving the scene after making Beijing a speech earlier this month, Lula shaken Xis's hand, but the moment quickly melted in something more affectionate.

XI had good reasons to feel warm towards the Brazilian chief. In the address of Lulas to the China-Celac Forum, a dialogue between China and the Latin American and Caribbean countries, he condemned the American prices and declared that the Latin American region wanted to be the axis of a multipolar order where the world of world is duly represented. Such words echo the case that China has tried to do in the world, especially the countries of the South, the dangers of rates unleashed by US President Donald Trump since he entered the White House in January.

The Chinese argument contrasts with the position taken by the G7, a group of the richest nations in the world, which published on Thursday a joint statement in which they agreed to counter the global economic imbalances, a veiled blow in China.

The presence of Lulas at the Forum was herself a coup d'etat for China as she seeks to extend her global influence in Latin America. Lula was one of the three heads of state to attend the conference, as well as the presidents of Chile and Colombia. It was not an accident. China had specifically courted the leaders of the countries considered influential in the region and closer to the United States, rather than those of the countries more naturally aligned with the Chinese Communist Party, like Venezuela and Cuba, which lack regional influence. Lula in particular obtained a complete welcome bell in Beijing, with a military performance in Tiananmen Square, including a greeting of 21 guns.

In an opening speech of the forum, XI identified China as another member of the world South.

Independence and autonomy are our glorious tradition. Development and revitalization are our inherent law, said Xi. China and the Latin American community and the Caribbean have a common future, he added.

Xi Jinping and Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva attend a welcome ceremony in the great people's room on May 13, 2025 in Beijing, China. Photography: Getty Images

Since the asset the first mandate, Brazil has been at the forefront of deepening the links between China and Latin America. A key area was trade, which reached a record of $ 157.5 billion in 2023. Last year, China imported more than 70% of its Brazil soybeans, while imports from American farmers have dropped. Luckin Coffee, the largest coffee channel in Chinas, has committed to buying 240,000 tonnes of Brazilian coffee grains over a period of five years, worth $ 1.38 billion.

If it is up to my government, our relations with China will be indestructible, Lula told business leaders in Beijing, because the two countries have announced $ 4.5 billion in Chinese investments to come in Brazil. In total, Brazil and China signed 20 agreements on agricultural trade, as well as agreements on mining, nuclear energy and currency exchanges.

From a commercial point of view, the current trade war of American China has brought export opportunities for Brazil, in particular in the agricultural sector, said Victoria Bonn-Christ, a non-resident stock market of the Atlantic Council.

But with a commercial political landscape that can change overnight, Beijing also tries to win the ideological argument on the world scene. Brazil, which China considers a leading colleague in the world in the world, is an important actor in this strategy.

From a geostrategic and diplomatic point of view, the American-Chinese trade war places Brazil in a difficult position, said Chonn-Christ.

Although Brazil has maintained close ties with the United States, on the other hand, its relationship with China is important, said Chonn-Christ, because the two countries promote multilateralism within the framework of their foreign policy and consider themselves to have leading roles in their respective regions and in the world.

Unlike many other Latin American countries, however, Brazil has not registered on the initiative of the belt and the road to Chinas. Speaking in Beijing, Lula said that Latin America did not want to be the stage of hegemonic disputes.

But while Trumps Vision of the World Order is still in place, Beijing has for years the importance of a multipolar system of international cooperation. It is a feeling that Lula echoes.

Recent global events have also brought the two countries together. After the attacks of October 7 in Israel, Brazil, as president of the United Nations Security Council, wrote a resolution condemning Hamas and calling for a humanitarian break in hostilities as well as the release of hostages in Gaza. Many expected China, who had not done it before that month specifically condemned attacks, for veto to resolution. But after cycles of diplomacy in the background with Brazil, China voted in favor. The resolution finally failed due to an American veto.

Since then, Brazil and China have come closer to try to get started as mediators in world conflicts. The countries have twice published joint declarations on the war in Ukraine, which does not condemn the Russian invasion. And on its return flight from China, Lulas Airplane Arrested in MoscowAnd he spoke to Xis the best friend, Vladimir Putin, on the phone.

Additional research by Lillian Yang and Jason Lu