



Kristi Noem, head of the United States Department of Internal Security (DHS), revoked the certification of Harvards to register new foreign students. Foreign students already registered in college must now transfer to another school or lose their legal status in the United States.

The move of governments, announced on Thursday, is the last tensions between Harvard University and the Trump administration.

Here is what we know about this decision and its impact.

What is Kristi Noems Lettra to prevent Harvard from doing?

In a letter to the president of Harvard, Alan Garber, the interior security secretary, Noem, announced that the certification of the program of students and exchange visitors (SEVP) of Harvards would be revoked, to count immediately.

This means that Harvard can no longer register new students on F or J visas which are generally necessary to attend an American university as non-immigrant. Students already in Harvard on these visas will have to be transferred to another school if they want to stay in the United States legally.

Noem accused the University of promoting violence, anti -Semitism and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party.

In a previous letter on April 16, the DHS had threatened to revoke the eligibility for Harvards to register international students unless it submits information on the disciplinary files of international students and the participation of protest.

Why is Trump targets Harvard?

Tensions have been going with Harvard since student demonstrations against the War of Israel against campuses swept away Gaza last year.

The Trump administration accused Harvard of having created a dangerous and hostile campus, specifically citing anti-Semitic incidents and a failure to limit pro-Hamas activism. The officials also criticized the policies of diversity, equity and the inclusion of universities (DEI) as discriminatory and raised suspicions on alleged ties with Chinese institutions, although no direct evidence has been made public.

In April, the Trump administration frozen nearly $ 2.3 billion in federal funding in Harvard for what it claimed to be his inability to fight against anti -Semitism crawling on campus.

The administration announced the freezing after Harvard rejected the asriages of requests which, according to him, would submit the university to an excessive control of the government, including that it has access to the external audits of teachers and students to ensure the diversity of the point of view. The DHS has also required detailed files on international students, including all disciplinary measures and potential security problems.

In May, the secretary of the American education department Linda McMahon wrote at Harvard, saying that the elite University had laughed at higher education and should no longer ask for federal subsidies, because none will be provided.

Harvard will cease to be an institution funded by the State and may rather operate as an institution funded by sockets, based on its colossal allocation and collecting funds from its large base of former rich students, McMahon wrote in the letter.

The decision of the Thursdays to revoke Harvards SEVP certification is largely considered to be reprisals for the refusal of universities to fully comply with federal demands. It is not clear if the Trump administration will reintegrate Harvards SEVP certification if the university now provides the requested information.

How can the US government prevent a private university from registering foreign students?

The US government has two main ways to launch a university to register international students.

First of all, it can revoke the SEVP certification of schools which allows schools to accept foreign students. Without this, Harvard can no longer issue the document I-20 document that students must request F-1 or D-1 student visas. This is the stage that the government has taken on Thursday.

Second, the government can easily refuse student visas. The US State Department examines visa requests, and if a student says they plan to attend a school that has no SEVP certification like Harvard now, their visa can be refused. This means that students would not be allowed to enter the United States to study at Harvard, even if they have already been accepted.

How many students does it affect?

The decision to block the registration of foreign students affects approximately 6,800 foreign students who are currently studying at Harvard, representing around 27% of the total student body. These students must now find places to study in other universities in the United States or risk having the country's leave.

Harvard foreign students came from 146 countries in September 2024. Students from China, Canada and India have formed the greatest number, collectively representing 40% of the international cohort.

The number of university foreign students increased by 26.75% in the past four years.

F-1 students generally have 60 days and students of J-1 30 days to leave the United States after completing their studies. However, if their student status is terminated due to a violation, he may have to leave immediately. In the case of Harvards, he does not know how long international students will be granted to transfer or leave.

How much income earns Harvard of foreign students?

Most Harvard international students pay full tuition fees, which are $ 59,320 for the 2024-25 academic year, either by performing direct payments, or via scholarships. The room and the pension and the other compulsory costs amount to an additional $ 27,606 per student. This makes a total of $ 86,926 per year.

Precise income figures for Harvard are not publicly disclosed, but if the 6,800 foreign students pay tuition fees and complete extras, this would represent just over $ 591 million in annual income.

International students also have a broader economic impact in the United States. They contributed around $ 43.8 billion to the American economy during the 2023 2024 academic year through tuition fees and schooling and subsistence costs, according to the Nafsa of International Educators.

States with the greatest economic activity derived from international students were California, New York, Massachusetts, Texas and Illinois.

How did Harvard respond?

Harvard rejected the DHS decision, calling for the move that is both illegal and deeply damaging to its academic mission.

In a statement, the school said it was fully determined to support its global community. Harvard remains dedicated to supporting our international students and academics, who contribute enormously to our learning environment, according to the press release.

The legal team of universities would have examined the implications of governments' actions and is preparing for a possible trial if the certification is not restored.

In the meantime, Harvard has created dedicated advisory resources to help students understand their rights and explore transfer options.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/23/trump-bars-harvard-international-enrolment-how-many-students-will-it-hurt The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos