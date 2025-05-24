Observe: the validation of the UGM and the police on the Jokowi diploma is enough, no more controversy





Bareskrim Polri ensured the authenticity of the 7th president of the Diploma of Indonesia Joko Widodo after having conducted a series of investigations and medico-legal tests. (Sino.id/antara)

Sinpo.id – Political communication analyst Hendri Satrio or colloquially called Hensa assessed that the controversy concerning the diploma of President Joko Widodo should have been arrested, following an official declaration from the University of Gadjah Mada (UGM) and the police who confirmed his authenticity. According to Hensa, the doubts that continue to be maintained will only make public confidence in educational establishments and the State. “Two credible institutions have spoken, UGM as a publisher, and the police who conducted an investigation. If they are still questionable, the question is really back: the public actually believes in whom?” Hénsa said in her official declaration on Friday, May 23, 2025. He also said that the main responsibility for this clarification had been filled by UGM. He also regretted that this question continues to be named, even if it is no longer substance. “Whenever UGM says” original “, there are still those who twist. Then, not the diploma is problematic, but the state of mind of certain people who really do not want to believe,” he said. In addition, Hensa said, if he continued to debate something that had been officially clarified would actually cause distrust of university establishments. “The UGM is not a small university. If such an institution has made an official statement, but it is always considered invalid, it is a serious signal that our society has a crisis of confidence,” said Hensa. Hensa also suggested that public space was more used to discuss more productive national problems rather than chasing conspiracy theories. “This country has a lot of homework and public energy should be directed for this. If we are trapped in a clear question of diploma, we are like a means in place,” he said.

