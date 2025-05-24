



At his meeting of the oval office on Wednesday with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, President Trump made allegations of persecution of white farmers in South Africa, that he used to justify the granting of refugee status to a group of Afrikaners earlier this month.

Ramaphosa denied that there is a genocide, and some Afrikaners say that Trump lied to a “white genocide” in the country.

In the last three months of 2024, 12 people have been murdered on farms in South Africa, according to South African police. One was a white farmer, while the others were black workers or security workers, police said. Certain estimates indicate that in recent years there have been around 50 murders on the farm per year, but they do not specify the race. The country had nearly 27,000 murders in total last year, according to police data.

Trump played videos and held items at the White House meeting this week to support his unfounded claims. But a large part of what he showed was a bad representation. Here are three examples:

Reuters Images of Bodies in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Trump organized an article printed from “American Thinker”, an online conservative magazine, which included a screenshot, credited in Reuters, who said that the president showed “all the white farmers who are buried”.

President Trump holds a printed article of “American Thinker” while accusing the president of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa of violence sanctioned by the State against white farmers in South Africa during a press availability in the Oval Blank Office on May 21, 2025. Chip Somodvilla / Getty Images

But the video of the screenshot was taken from humanitarian workers who lifted bodies of bodies in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, said Reuters. The images were taken in February after fatal battles with a Congolese rebel group supported by Rwanda in the city of Goma.

The article “American Thinker” focused on the Congo and South Africa, but the image does not show South Africa. Andrea Widburg, editor -in -chief of “American Thinker” and the author of the post, told Reuters that Mr. Trump had “poorly identified the image”.

White cross line

Trump said that white cross images seen in the video played during his meeting with Ramaphosa showed white farmers' burial sites. However, the crosses were symbolic, part of a demonstration in 2020 after the murder of a couple of white agriculture, according to local media coverage. A participant said they represented all agricultural murders, not just white farmers over the years.

The demonstration, held near Norman, South Africa, called on the government to take more measures against agricultural killings.

Ramaphosa has recognized a crime problem in his country.

“There is crime in our country,” he told Trump. “People who are unfortunately killed by criminal activities are not only whites. The majority of them are blacks.”

Rally of images of marginal politician

The video that Trump presented included clips by Julius Malema, the leader of a South African political party from the far left, The Economic Freedom Fighters. We hear an anti-apartheid song that understands the lyrics, “Kill the Boer”, referring to white farmers, in several clips in recent years.

Malema was expelled from the Ramaphosa party, African National Congress, 13 years ago, and Ramaphosa said that the EFF was a “small minority party” which does not represent the government. The ANC also moved away from the song over ten years ago.

In a statement to Reuters after the meeting between Mr. Trump and Ramaphosa, the EFF said that the song “expresses the desire to destroy the white minorities control system on the resources of South Africa”.

Three South African courts ruled against attempts to have him designated as a hate speech, saying that it is a song of historical liberation, and not a literal incentive to violence, Reuters reported.

More CBS News

Nicole Brown Chau

Nicole Brown Chau is an assistant editor of CBSNEWS.com. She writes and modifies national news, health stories, explanators and more.

Erielle Delzer, Emma Li and Debora Patta contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-white-genocide-south-africa-congo-video/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

