Asim Munnir should be a “king” title: the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan blows the army leader





Imran Khan (R) Slams Asim Munnir

Photo: AP

The Pakistani army chief, General Asim Munir, should have given himself the title of “king” instead of the Marshal in the field, said former Prime Minister Imran Khan and added that the country was governed by the Jungle Act. General Munnir has recently been promoted to the rank of Marshal in the field for his role in the conflict with India Post Operation Sindoor. He became the second high military officer in Pakistan history to be raised to the post, PTI reported. “Mashaallah, General Asim Munnir was made of Marshal in the field. Although frankly, it could have been more appropriate to give him the title of 'King' 'instead because now, the country is governed by the law of the jungle. And in the jungle, there is only one king,” Khan, in prison since August 2023 in several cases, said PTI.

The news of an agreement concluded with him, he said: “No agreement has taken place, and no dialogue is underway. These are baseless lies.”

Khan continued to invite the country's military leaders to have discussions with him if it really cared for Pakistan interests and the future.

“The country is confronted with external threats, an increase in terrorism and an economic crisis. We have to unite. I have never asked anything for me before, and I will not do it now,” he said. Khan also warned the government of Shehbaz Sharif to be on alert for another attack from India, PTI reported.

Crushed democracy in Pakistan: Khan

In his article, Imran Khan said that PakSitan's democracy was crushed and that justice was buried. “The current situation reflects that the very spirit of democracy is crushed. When you send the message that the greater the thief, the more the office will hold you justice,” he said.

“The NAB still has a file against (president) Asif Zardaris sister involving five apartments under the names of the employees. She is abroad, and no one dares to question it. Shahbaz Sharif was accused in a case of money laundering of 22 billion PKR, but he was appointed Prime Minister,” he added.

In business against him, he said that a “wacky trial” had been taken up in the Toshakhana-II affair. “Just as in prison, legal proceedings are dictated by the will of a single colonel. My sisters and lawyers are prohibited from the court; my companions are not allowed to meet me; I refused to contact my children for months; even my books are not issued, and I have refused to access my doctor. It is a continuous violation of commands and laws,” he said.

