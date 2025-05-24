Politics
The palace respects the judicial process of the Jokowi diploma
Jakarta (Suara NTB) -Minister of the Secretary of State as well as the spokesperson for Indonesian President Prasetyo Hadi said that the palace had respected the legal process which took place in the 7th presidential diploma of the Indonesian Joko Widodo which was accused of false by a handful of people.
Prasetyo said that the Palais and Government of President Prabowo suffer did not take care of the controversial diploma.
We respect yes because it is a legal process. It was transmitted by Bareskrim, the results, of course, we respect, because for us, of course, we focus more on work, said Prasetyo Hadi by answering questions from journalists when he was met at the presidential palace, Jakarta, Friday, May 23, 2025.
Prasetyo also invited all parties to have the same spirit in the construction of the nation and the state.
We all focus on exercising our functions. Work as well as possible for the community. We reduce less productive things, less impact. His enthusiasm now, we want to build the nation and the State by organizing programs that we think we have a significant impact on the community, said a spokesperson for the President of the Republic of Indonesia.
Previously, the Directorate of General Crimes (Dittipidum) Bareskrim Polri at a press conference in Jakarta, on Thursday, May 22, 2025, said that the 7th Diploma in Presidential Secondary Studies Joko Widodo was originally. The national police said that the fact had been obtained after the tests by the Dittipidum investigator with the Medico-Legal Laboratory Center (PUSLABFOR) of the criminal investigation police.
Photocopy of the legalization of the decree (SK) of the Minister of Education and Culture of the Republic of Indonesia number 0353/0/1985 of 1985 concerning the modifications of the name of the SMPP in a high school in which the name of Surakarta SMPP was changed for the 6th high school of Surakarta, Dirtipidum Bareskrim Polri Brigadier General. Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro.
The investigator then examined the authenticity of the progressive learning certificate (STTB) on behalf of Joko Widodo with a comparison sample in the form of a diploma belonging to three of Jokowi colleagues at the Sman 6 Surakarta school.
The test, he said, included paper equipment, paper safety, printing techniques, writing ink, stamp stamps and main signature ink. The result, it is known that the stamp of the Jokowi STTB stamp is identical to the Purwodadi, Groobogan and Wonogiri SMPP stamp in 1980.
The rod rod is the same. Just, it was written under Sman 6, he said.
In addition, the master number indicated on the STTB was also found by investigators from the main card book for students of Sman 6 Surakarta. The investigators checked the name of the names of the students of Sma Negeri 6 Surakarta in 1977, 1978, 1979 and the name Joko Widodo was found, he said.
In addition, Polri investigators also examined the authenticity of the diploma of Jokowi University at the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM).
The original Jokowi diploma was tested in a laboratory with a comparison sample in the form of a diploma of three of Jokowi colleagues during the conference at the Faculty of Forestry UGM. The test includes paper materials, paper safety, printing techniques, ink of handwriting, stamp stamps and the signature of the dean and the chancellor at the time.
The result, it is known that the Jokowi diploma which is proof with a diploma which is a comparison is identical. After having collected the results of the survey, examining the witnesses and documents, as well as the realization of the title of the case, Dittipidum also declared that there was no criminal offense.
In addition, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Bahlil Lahadalia assessed that the accusation of false diplomas addressed to the 7th President Joko Widodo was scandalous, because the current legal process had proven that the diploma was original.
At the same time, Bahlil said that he also respected the legal process that took place at the chaos of the diploma.
At the start, he was always suspected, even if I had repeatedly said that what was suspected or what was suspected, I did not believe. But, in my opinion, it's scandalous. It's already rich, there is no problem, said Bahlil, answering journalists' questions when he was met at the presidential palace, Jakarta, Friday, May 23, 2025.
Bahlil then said that the criminal investigation unit announced the authenticity of the Joko Widodo diploma. Everything is true, original. So, I beg my brothers and sisters of compatriots, find a productive problem for the good of the people, the nation and the state, the bahlil lahadalia continued. (ant)
