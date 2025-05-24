



Trump abugues the photo of the Congo to claim white killings in South Africa

President Donald Trump falsely quoted a Reuters video from Congo as proof of “white genocide” during a meeting with the South African president.

President Donald Trump's average approval rating was largely stable this week, the survey placing it between three and five points under water.

One Friday, May 23 on average, recent polls by Thewew York Timessives, the president of the second mandate, a 45% approval rating, with 51% disapproving his performance. The average of the point of sale approval rating was stable between 44% and 45% in the last 30 days, but it shows a downward trend for the president since the beginning of March.

Nate Silver's “Silver Bulletin” bulletin managed to reach its best approval figures since the beginning of April this week, settling with an approval of 46% and 50% disapproval on May 23. Realclearpolitics was more than a more percentage point, calculating approval of 47.7% and 49.3%.

Survey: More Americans oppose Trump's tax plan than to support him, says poll

Trumpbegan his mandate with a 47%approval rating, according to Gallup, and has seen his popularity plunge throughout his 100th day in power, when his employment approval numbers have reached historic stockings not seen by any other president in recent decades. While his lowest average approval numbers rose to the 40th year, the Republican chief has had a slight increase in approval rating measures since the end of April. Its highest average, says Gallup's analysis, is 49%, just shy of this reference.

A historical analysis of Bygallup shows that Trump's approval note in April 2017 and April 2025 marking almost its first 100 days at the office reached the lows invisible by any other modern president.

Summary of Trump News

Last week, Trump told Walmart to “eat prices” after the company said that it would increase prices due to the president's higher import duties, and signed a law to combat combat porn and deep counterfeits. The republican chief also presented the disinformation to the South African president Cyril Ramaphosa to continue a right-wing conspiracy that the country commits a genocide against white farmers, and the American House of Representatives adopted a piece of mega-legislation nicknamed the “major bill” by the president for his legislative priorities supported by the Republican.

Here are the latest polls on Trump's approval rating.

Yougov Poll43% approves 51% disapprove

Board 1,710 American adults was made from May 16 to 20 and has an error margin of 3.2 percentage points.

Morning Consult Poll48% Approve 50% disapprove

These 2,208 registered voters were made from May 16 to 19 and have an error margin of 2 percentage points.

Gallup Poll43% approves 53% disapprove

Boil 1,003 American adults was carried out from May 1 to 18 and has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

Reuters / Ipsos Poll42% approves 52% disapprove

Board 1,024 American adults were made from May 16 to 18 and have a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.

Marquette Law School Poll46% approves 54% disapprove

1,004 American adults of 1,004 adults was made from May 5 to 15 and has an error margin of 3.6 percentage points.

Kathryn Palmer is a news journalist for USA Today. You can reach it at [email protected] and on x @kathrynplmr.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/05/23/trump-approval-rating-polls/83817860007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos