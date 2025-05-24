



President Donald Trumphas threatened Apple and Samsung with 25% prices on their devices unless companies are transmitting production in the United States.

The potential levy degenerates the confrontation of the presidents with the director general of Apple, Tim Cook, who said this month that the Indian factories would provide the majority of iPhones sold in the United States in the coming months, while the technological group is trying to avoid prices on Chinese manufacturers imposed by Trump in the context of his trade war.

I have long informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhones which will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not in India, or anywhere, Trump wrote in a social article on Truth on Friday.

If this is not the case, a price of at least 25% must be paid by Apple in the United States

Trump told journalists later on Friday that the new sample could start, I suppose, at the end of June, and that it would also apply to Samsung and any other person who manufactures this product. Otherwise, it wouldn't be fair.

He said he thought that Apple would be able to make affordable iPhones in the United States.

Much of its computerized now, these plants are incredible, if you look at them, but they can do it.

Apple sells more than 60 million iphones in the United States per year. The Financial Times previously indicated that the company planned to obtain all these devices from India by the end of next year.

Foxconn, a Big Apple supplier, invests $ 1.5 billion to extend iPhone production in India with a display module installation near Chennai, the FT reported Friday earlier.

Apple's shares fell 3% on Friday at their lowest fence level in a month. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comments. Samsungs Home Exchange in South Korea closed its doors on Friday before Trumps' comments.

The market capitalization of apples has dropped more than $ 300 billion in a single day last month, after Trump threatened enormous new prices on dozens of countries, including all the largest manufacturing centers of the company around the world.

The United States has subsequently granted an exemption from many of these prices for smartphones and other electronics, and earlier this month, Trump agreed to temporarily reduce the imports from imports from China.

Trumps the last threat occurs a week after he complained about a small problem with Tim Cook on pleons to extend iPhone manufacturing in India. He said at the time that Apple would increase his production in the United States after a discussion with the Big Tech Company Boss.

Trumps Outlust arrives at a time when the United States and India are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement, intended to postpone a threat from the American chief to slap a 26% tariff on Indian products.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis has encouraged the production of electronics in the most unclear country, the second largest market for smartphones in the world after China by offering investors billions of dollars in production incentives.

Although China remains by far the largest apple production base, Foxconn and Tata Electronics build operations supplying Apple in the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Indias. India contributed 18% of the world's world production in 2024, and the share should go to 32% in 2025, according to the search for counterpoints based in Hong Kong.

Cook was one of the few major leaders of technology to establish a productive relationship with Trump during the first mandate of the latter, helping Apple to avoid the threatened prices on its iPhones and smart watches.

The new ally of the presidents in Silicon Valley is the chief of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, who is committed to spending hundreds of billions of dollars to build artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States.

During an event in Riyadh last week, Trump praised Huang, saying: Tim Cook is not here but you are.

Since Cook attended the inauguration of Trumps in January, he was in regular contact with the president and his administration. Apple has undertaken to spend hundreds of billions of dollars in the United States over the next four years, including buying fleas and servers of AI in America.

However, the challenges of the replication of its Asian supply chain and its production facilities for a product as complex as the iPhone in the United States are important. Analysts believe that costs will probably come up against tens of billions of dollars and take many years.

Before Trump put his prices back to China, Apple said he expected to face hundreds of millions of dollars in additional costs due to the new functions, warning that the ultimate impact was difficult to provide.

Additional reports by Steff Chvez

