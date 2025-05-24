Xi Jinping Remagi after Trump kissed Chinese students in Harvard













Jakarta, CNBCindonesia –US President Donald Trump officially revoked Harvard University law to accept foreign students, who came mainly from China.

This action was criticized by the Xi Jinping government by mentioning Trump politicized in educational establishments.

“China has always opposed the politicization of cooperation in education,” said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning, quoted in Channel News Asia on Saturday (05/24/2025).

Harvard recorded nearly 6,800 international students during the current academic year, or 27% of the total recording.

Citizens of citizens are a fifth of the acceptance of Harvard foreign students in 2024, according to university statistics.

Trump government orders oblige foreign students to move to other schools or lose their legal status.

“Harvard's management has created a dangerous campus environment by allowing anti-American and pro-terrorist agitators to harass and attack individuals, including many Jewish students, and prevents the learning environment that has been honored,” said the Domestic Security Ministry on Thursday (5/22).

They also appointed the Communischin party as a decision -making factor.

“Harvard’s management also facilitates and is involved in coordinated activities with the Chinese Communist Party, including members of the reception and training of the Chinese Communist Party group involved in the Uighur genocide,” said the ministry.

Harvard continued the government for a series of distinct sentences. The establishment has referred to the actions of foreign students as a violation of the law.

“We are fully committed to maintaining Harvard's ability to welcome our international students and academics,” said Harvard in a statement, adding that his party had tried to offer advice and support for students.

“This action threatens serious losses for the Harvard community and our country, as well as to weaken the academic mission and research on Harvard,” he added.

Last month, Trump threatened from preventing Harvard from accepting foreign students if they do not approve of the government's requests that would place the private institution under the political supervision of other countries.

The number of international international students in the United States fell to around 277,000 in 2024 in the largest number of around 370,000 in 2019. One of the motor factors is the growing tension between the two largest economies in the world and the growing US government supervision of several Chinese students.

“Our teachers sent us an email that indicates that schools work hard to give answers in the next 72 hours and intend to negotiate with the government,” Postarjanachina told Harvard Kennedy School.

His Friday article on the Xiaehushuhushu platform which is similar to Instagram entitled “Harvard Refugees”.

Zhang Kaiqi, master of control in public health, packed his luggage for the return flights to Kechina on Friday (5/23) local time. But after hearing the news, he immediately canceled the expensive flight, so he lost his internship in an American NGO in China.

“I am sad and upset. For a while, I thought it was false news,” said the 21 -year -old man.

When the others digested orders published Thursday (5/22), two students said they were added to the WhatsApp group where foreign students panicked. They share legal advice on their immigration status.

One of the students gave a transcription of the discussion group which showed that a lawyer had advised students not to leave the country or to use domestic plane trips and to wait for the official announcements of their educational establishments.

