Politics
Jokowi asked for a legal process to continue
Jakarta – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) opened his voice on the S1 diploma which was declared original by the criminal investigation police. He asked the national police continued the judicial process of his report on the parties who accused his diploma.
Jokowi praised the process of investigating Bareskrim which was very meticulous and deepened. To start comparing the diploma with the data of his college friends while studying at the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM). In fact, he said, investigators also included photos of him during the college.
“There is a photo of KKN, a photo of graduation, climbing the mountain as Mapala, the announcement of the time was accepted as a potential student in the people's sovereignty newspaper. Very detailed,” Jokowi said in response to the results of the investigation into the police of the criminal investigation in Solo on Friday (5/23/2025).
However, the former mayor of Solo regretted that there were still many parties who doubted the criminal investigation police. He claimed to be ready to show his original diploma at the court table so that everything is brilliant.
“Yes, it is indeed original. Yes, who else is the one he wants to trust?
Jokowi stressed that he would not revoke his report to the metropolitan police of Jakarta. He hoped that it could be a lesson for all parts of democracy so as not to play slander.
The criminal investigation is a report (Ulama Defenders and Activist Team). If in the regional police of the Jaya metro, I reported it. Please distinguish, “said the former governor of Jakarta.
To note, Jokowi reported five people to Jakarta police for defamation and slander linked to his diploma. The reports were made Wednesday (30/04/2025).
Jokowi once again said it was sad that the diploma was to continue. However, he said, this must be done so that the diploma problem can be brilliant.
It is also a learning that transmitting, expressing, arguing, criticizing, agree. But there are rules, there are limits, “added Jokowi.
Meanwhile, Jokowi's lawyer Rivai Kusumangara, admitted, was not surprised by the results. He said that the results of the Bareskrim police-legal laboratory have only strengthened the facts.
While lawyers from the start have already learned that the original Jokowi diploma.
In addition, UGM as a place where Jokowi made sure that the father of the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka is a former student.
The national police-legal laboratory test is only a scientific test that strengthens the facts that actually occur, “Rivai told journalists on Friday (05/23/2025).
Responding to the results of the criminal investigation survey, the internal vice-president of the Ulama defenders' team and activists (TPUA) Rizal Fadillah as a journalist for the false diploma alleged Jokowi asked for the results of the medical-legal tests. “It is necessary to deepen and evaluate the results of the police-legal test of the criminal investigation police so that their objections can be submitted,” he said on Friday (23/05/2025).
Rizal asked that the survey involved complainants and complainant's experts and giving access to information on the results of the Medico-Legal test. He added, the civil legal process continued.
Previously, Bareskrim ensured the authenticity and validity of the Jokowi S1 diploma. This certainty was obtained after the investigator asked for information on a certain number of witnesses and carried out a medical-legal test.
We examined 39 witnesses, including the UGM, the ancients, the teachers, the secondary schools, as well as a single person, namely Joko Widodo. Of all the results of the examination and test of the forensic laboratory, we can conclude that the diploma document of Joko Widodo is original and valid, said the director of General Crimes (Dirtipidum) Brigadier Brigadier Djuhandani Rahardjo Puro during a press conference in the criminal building).
The investigator obtained the fact that he was true, Mr. Engineer Joko Widodo led conferences at the Faculty of Forestry UGM, added Djuhandani.
In his presentation, Bareskrim showed a certain number of documents and evidence that have strengthened the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma. One of the main evidence is the original Jokowi diploma photo published by the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM) on November 5, 1985.
