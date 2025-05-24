Diesen with a wide side against the whole Norwegian press industry





Professor Glenn Diesen (46), candidate for the Fred and Justice Party (for) in Akershus, firmly criticizes the Norwegian media in an article on his Facebook side. He accuses the press of acting more as state information warriors than as independent journalists. There are many calls for verifying the facts of my arguments on the war of Ukraine, which are followed by aggressive accusations of academic injustice, writes Diesen. He claims that when journalists contact him for the verification of the facts and he submits the documentation, the evidence is nevertheless excluded from the publication: The only thing people find themselves are the hysterical accusations of the ignorant while I fail. Is the de facto check meant or should we have a social debate seris? Read also: Control of facts: Is it a story of the river that Boris Johnson persuaded Zelenskyj to continue the war? Diesen, who is a professor at the University of SRST-Norway and known for his analyzes of Russia, also criticizes the actors and the appointed institutions. Should a fact check the Sreide? Or is there too much fear that he can be interpreted as our pro-Russian? He launches rhetorically and calls for the investigation into funding behind the actors as a committee of Helsinki and commentator of Aftenposten Joakim Borchgrevink. Former Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Sreide (H) participated in the NRK debate in which Diesen's opinions were discussed. She asked questions about the credibility of her points. The Diesen refers, among other things, to the American national organization Endowment for Democracy (Down), which, according to him, was created by Reagan and the director of the CIA to manipulate civil society and who, according to him, finances that he finances the Helsinki committee. If this is not disputed, but no Norwegian journalist finds it problematic or deserves to be mentioned, journalism in Norway is DD, he says. He also makes a statement with what he describes as a deliberate miscarriage of historians and commentators, and indicates a confrontation of Jakub M. Holtsmark that the boss of the CIA has never used the words interviews on Russia. William Burns wrote that Russia should decide what the two NATO interviews are in Ukraine. It is wrongly stated that this has never been said, explains Diesen. It ends with a wide side against the whole Norwegian press: I hate using strong words because it can launch an unpleasant shade on the argument, but the Norwegian media are absolutely horrible. Propaganda is not a word that journalists should throw to censor the counterattacks, it has a real meaning. Norwegian journalists are more and more like propagandists, writes Diesen. Loading … Loading …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inyheter.no/23/05/2025/diesen-med-bredside-mot-hele-den-norske-pressebransjen/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos