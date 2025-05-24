The United States raised the first sanctions against Syria after Trump's surprise announcement | Donald Trump News





The administration of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, took his first concrete measures to provide sanctions to Syria, following a pivot of surprise policy earlier this month.

Friday, the American Treasury Department announced radical relief to a range of individuals and entities which, according to him, will allow new investment and private sector activities in accordance with [Trumps] America first strategy.

The US State Department, on the other hand, simultaneously issued a derogation from a 2019 law, the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, which would allow our foreign partners, our allies and the region to more unlock the potential of Syria.

In a press release, the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, said that the renunciation would facilitate the supply of electricity, energy, water and sanitation, and allowed a more effective humanitarian response through Syria.

The authorization covers new investments in Syria, providing financial services and transactions involving Syrian petroleum products.

Today’s actions represent the first step in delivery of the presidents' vision of a new relationship between Syria and the United States, Rubio said on Friday.

Trump surprised the international community when, on May 13, he undertook to remove the sanctions applied to Syria during the management of his leader, President Bashar al-Assad.

Friday announcements mark a first step towards this objective, while Syria recovers abuses under the government of Al-Assads and 13 years of civil war.

The sanctions are essential for Syria to progress. The United States has renounced the sanctions of the Caesar law to increase investments and cash flows that will facilitate basic services and reconstruction in Syria. We support the efforts of the Syrian peoples to build a plus

Secretary Marco Rubio (@secrubio) May 23, 2025

As President Trump has promised, the Treasury Department and the State Department implement authorizations to encourage new investments in Syria, Treasury Secretary Scott said in a statement.

Syria must also continue to work to become a stable country which is at peace, and today's actions will put, hope that the country will put the country to a brilliant, prosperous and stable future.

Trump first unveiled his sanctions relief plans during a visit to the Middle East in mid-May. He said the lifting of American sanctions would give Syria a chance of magnitude, because the restrictions have left the country torn apart by the economically isolated war.

It's their time to shine. All withdraws them, he said from Riyadh.

Shortly after, Trump met and shakes the hand of Syrian leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa, who had only recently been removed from the list of world terrorists specially designated by the USS.

Call to repair

Calls for sanctions increased following the fall of the government of Assads last December. As head of the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) group, Al-Sharaa directed the offensive that led al-Assad to flee the country, ending the civil war.

The war, which broke out for the first time in 2011, had left the Syrian economy in tatters.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, 656,493 people were killed during the conflict, and a 2020 United Nations report estimated that the country underwent total economic losses of around $ 442.2 billion in the first eight years of the war.

Sanctions have more attenuated the economic prospects of the Syrias, which makes it difficult for countries with links with the United States to lead business.

Since taking power in December, the Syrias interim government has argued that the ongoing sanctions, largely imposed during the Al-Assads rule, would slow down development and cause additional instability.

The announcement of the assets earlier this month obtained the hope of many Syrians from a new path to follow, although the extent of the relief has remained clear.

Earlier this week, the European Union also announced that it had raised sanctions against Syria.

On Friday, sanctions for sanctions in the United States apply to the government of Syria as by exit on May 13, 2025, according to the Treasury Department.

The reprieve also applies to several transport, bank, tourism and fual fuel entities previously sanctioned.

Transactions linked to Russia, Iran and North Korea remain under American sanctions.

One of the largest obstacles, however, is Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, a law adopted in 2019, during Trumps' first mandate.

It included great sanctions that the targeted Al-Assads government and its allies and supporters of the atrocities committed against civilians.

The act was appointed according to a former Syrian military photographer and denunciator who denounced the country a cache of images showing torture and mass murder in detention centers led by Al-Assads security forces.

But as the law has been adopted by the congress, it will probably take an act of the congress to completely raise its restrictions.

The president, however, may issue temporary derogations from the law, which the Trump administration did on Friday.

