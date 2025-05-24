The northeast of India witnessing unprecedented growth: PM Modi | India News





On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the northeast region witnessed unprecedented progress and that the government is determined to accelerate its growth history.

Addressing the “rising summit of northeast investors” here, he also declared that the diversity of the Northeast is its greatest strength and that the region emerged as the favorite of growth.

“The Northeast is witness to unprecedented progress. We are determined to accelerate its growth history,” he declared during the inauguration of the two-day event to which the Ministers in chief of the region, Union ministers, bureaucrats, diplomats, among others. The story continues below this announcement Top Leaders of the Industry Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Anil Agarwal, among others, attended the inaugural session. Modi said that for his government is means – “to empower, act, strengthen and transform itself”. There was a time when the northeast was only called Frontier, now he is a pioneer in growth, “he said. He said the northeast was previously synonymous with bombs, firearms and rockets that have won many opportunities. “More than 10,000 young people in the Northeast have abandoned violence over the past decade,” he said. Prime Minister Modi also said that his government was following a zero tolerance policy, whether terrorism or naxism. The summit is organized in order to highlight the Northeast region as a land of opportunities, to attract global and national investment and to bring together the main stakeholders, investors and political decision-makers on a single platform, officials said. The story continues below this announcement The event is the culmination of various pre-summit activities, such as the series of roadshows, and the round tables of the states, including the meeting of ambassador and the bilateral chambers which meet organized by the central government with the active support of the governments of the northeast region. The summit will include ministerial sessions, business sessions to government, business meetings to businesses, start-ups and political and related initiatives taken by the governments of states and central ministries for the promotion of investments, officials said. The main sectors of investment promotion include tourism and hospitality, agro-food transformation and allied sectors, textiles, hand and crafts, health care, education and skills development, information technologies and

