Donald Trump attacks the “unsightly windmills of the United Kingdom”





President Donald Trump criticized the “expensive and unsightly windmills of the United Kingdom”, urging the country to drill more oil in the North Sea.

Friday, by writing on Truth Social, Trump said: “Our agreement negotiated with the United Kingdom works well for everyone. I highly recommend them, however, that to lower their energy costs, they stop with expensive and unsightly wind turbines, and encourage modernized drilling in the North Sea, where large amounts of oil were waiting to be taken. Aberdeen as a room.

“The old-fashioned tax system disincited drilling, rather than the opposite. Energy costs in the United Kingdom would drop down well, and quickly!”

Why it matters

Trump’s intervention comes after the United States and the United Kingdom signed a trade agreement earlier in May, reducing prices on British vehicles, steel and aluminum if it complies with American security requirements and the opening of the British market to more American products, including beef and agricultural exports.

In April, the British energy secretary Ed Miliband said at a conference in London that Great Britain would find “common ground” with the United States on energy and the economy, including nuclear energy.

President Donald Trump met Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at the White House Oval Office in February. President Donald Trump met Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at the White House Oval Office in February. (Press Association / AP What

Trump has campaigned on the expansion of fossil fuels for American energy and has long been skeptical about renewable energy options.

After returning to functions in January, Trump declared a national energy emergency and signed a decree indicating that federal wind rental programs suffered from “various alleged legal shortcomings”.

He added that they could lead to “negative impacts on the interests of navigation security, the interests of transport, national security interests, commercial interests and marine mammals”.

In 2023, Trump also falsely asserted during a rally of South Carolina that the wind turbines had killed a large number of white -headed pygargues.

However, Tuesday, Trump raised a federal ban on the construction of a $ 5 billion wind farm off the New York coast. Its administration had previously imposed an order to stop the project in April, suggesting that the Biden administration had approved it without sufficient environmental analysis

What people say

When the US-UK trade agreement was signed, Starmer described the announcement as a significant gesture of the victory anniversary in Europe (VE).

“To be able to announce this big business the same day, 80 years old, almost at the same time and as we were 80 years ago with the United Kingdom and the United States side by side, I think it is incredibly important,” he said in a call with Trump.

The Ministry of Energy wrote in April: “The long -awaited nuclear rebirth is at our doors thanks to President Trump while the administration works to restore the domination of American energy to bring a more reliable, safe and affordable power to American taxpayers.”

James Alexander, CEO of the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF), told Newsweek: “Investors want the United Kingdom to give priority to the transition to a green economy, which would unlock hundreds of billions of private investments around the world, creating jobs and economic growth. Bad message, with renovations.

He added: “The economic case to move forward with solar energy, wind energy and other clean energy projects has never been stronger.”

What happens next

The United Kingdom has not yet responded to Trump's comments. The British government declared in March that it consulted plans to put the North Sea at the heart of the future of the country's own energy.

“In addition to maintaining existing oil and gas fields and continuing domestic production, which has been essential to the UK's energy system and will continue to play an important role for the decades to come, the government wants to stimulate the economy thanks to the expansion of clean technologies, protecting the country's energy security in the process.”

Miliband said in March: “The North Sea will be at the heart of the British energy future. For decades, its workers, its companies and its communities have helped to feed our country and our world.

“The production of oil and gas will continue to play an important role and, while the world embraces motivation towards clean energy, the North Sea can feed our plan for the change and the future of clean energy in the decades to come.”

Update of 05/23/25, 10:26 am and: This article was updated with the comments of Alexander.

