Dittipidum Bareskrim Polri made sure that the diploma of forest baccalaureate belonging to President Joko Widodo was original and valid





Beritasenator.com. Indonesian national police through Directorate of Crimes General (Dittipidum) Criminal Investigation Police make sure that The Forest Baccalaureate Diploma by President Joko Widodo is original and valid. This certainty has been transmitted directly by Director of Acts General Criminal Investigation Police, Brigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo PuroFollowing an intensive investigation into the alleged diploma counterfeit report submitted by Ulama and activist defense team (TPUA). Also read: DKI Jakarta Governor, PRONMONO Anung, with the deputy governor of Banten, Dimyati natakusumah inaugurated transjabodetabek pik 2-blok m road road According to Djuhandhani, police obtained Original document from the Forest diploma of the UGM on behalf of Joko Widodo with number 1120. The document then Tested in the laboratory and compared to diplomas belonging to three colleagues from Jokowi's classmates from the Faculty of Forestry UGM. “The test results show that the original document Identical physical and technical to a comparison diploma – ranging from paper materials, printing techniques, ink, signature, stamp stamps,“Djuhandhani said at a press conference for the criminal investigation police on Thursday 5/21). Bareskrim also stressed that there was no element of criminal acts in possession of the 7th presidential diploma. The official survey was arrested. Read also: Real Madrid midfielder from Croatia Luka Modric will leave Real Madrid after winning many trophies In the investigation process, President Jokowi was also examined by the investigators. In his statement, Jokowi said he received 22 questions from investigators who included all levels of education, from elementary to university. “There are 22 questions raised, everything about diplomas – elementary, from the first secondary of secondary school, from high school to UGM,” said Jokowi. Read also: President PRABOWO SUBIANTO opens the 49th annual agreement and the exhibition of the Indonesian oil association This survey began with the report of TPUA president, EGI Sudjana, which was published on December 9, 2024. The report was received by BARESKRIM as information report with the LI / 39 / IV / RES number. 1.24 ./2025 on April 9, 2025. Djuhandhani hopes that the results of this survey will be able to end public speculations and provide legal certainty. “I hope this can respond to the controversy that has developed in the community,” he concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beritasenator.com/berita-motivasi/6415209663/dittipidum-bareskrim-polri-memastikan-bahwa-ijazah-sarjana-kehutanan-milik-presiden-joko-widodo-adalah-asli-dan-sah The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos