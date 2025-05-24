Trump provides 50% prices on EU imports from June 1/05/2025





President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he recommended a 50% rate on European Union goods, citing a dead end in commercial talks.

“Our discussions with them are going nowhere! Consequently, I recommend a 50% right rate on the European Union, from June 1, 2025,” he wrote on social networks.

In an article on Truth Social, Trump reiterated his EU review, saying that the block, which “was formed with the main aim of taking advantage of the United States on trade, was very difficult to manage”.

He also complained about the “powerful commercial obstacles, taxes on VAT, ridiculous corporate penalties, non -monetary commercial barriers, monetary manipulations, unjust and unjustified prosecution against American societies, and more”.

At the end of the post, Trump reminded readers that products manufactured in the United States are not subject to prices.

Trump threatens 50% prices on EU imports

How did the EU react to Trump's pricing threat?

The EU Commission refused to comment on the post of Trump, saying that he would wait for a telephone call between the head of the EU trade Maros Sefcovic and his American counterpart Jamieson Greer takes place at 1500 GMT.

Meanwhile, the euro fell, reversing the previous gains that had been made after the previous Trump's pricing threat, reviving investors' fears about the impact of homework and trade in the world economy.

European markets fell almost immediately after Trump's posts. Germany Dax, a stock market index made up of the 40 largest German first -rate companies was negotiated on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, quickly changed to a loss of 1.9%, while the similar French reference, CAC 40, fell by 2.4%.

The FTSE 100, the best known stock market index in the United Kingdom made up of the 100 most capitalized first-rate companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, dropped by 1.1%.

US markets have also dropped. The term contracts for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 1.5% and the term contracts on the NASDAQ fell 1.7% before the bell. Oil prices have dropped and treasure yields also dropped.

The EU weighs the best way to take Trump's pricing position

Trump also threatens Apple with 25% of iPhones prices

Earlier in the day, before suggesting 50% prices on EU imports, Trump threatened Apple with a 25% rate on the iPhones sold but not manufactured in the United States.

“I have long informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone [sic] Who will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not in India, or anywhere else, “wrote Trump on Truth Social.

“If this is not the case, a price of at least 25% must be paid by Apple in the United States,” he added.

Trump has long insisted that Apple manufactures iPhones in the United States. However, experts argue that this would require significant investments and considerably increase the cost of smartphones.

While Apple mainly produces iPhones in China, it has also increased production in India in recent years.

Edited by: Alex Berry

