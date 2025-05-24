Jokowi make sure that the diploma is indeed original





Tempo.co,, Jakarta -The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo stressed that his diplomas were indeed original. The statement responded to the criminal investigation police who declared the initial diploma of Jokowi after examining 39 witnesses and conducted a series of investigations. “Yes, it is indeed original,” said Jokowi when he is met by journalists at his residence in Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo, Friday, May 23, 2025.

According to the former mayor of Solo, proof of the authenticity of his diploma carried out by the police headquarters of the criminal investigation was very detailed. Including by comparing the diploma of a friend, the photographs of graduation, during the real working conference (KKN), the climbing of the mountain, Mapala at the announcement of the newspaper of popular sovereignty that he was accepted at the Faculty of Forestry UGM.

“If I look at the criminal investigation, it's very detailed. Comparison of my original diploma with the original diploma of my friends there. Then, KKN photographs, when the end of studies time is everything, then when you go up the mountain, there is everything, when Mapala is also there.

Jokowi said the national police as an institution requested by the complainant to prove and that it had been proven. He stressed that the complaint was different from the report he made in the regional police of the Jaya (Polda) metro. “The criminal investigation is a complaint. Different from that of the metropolitan police of Jakarta, I pointed it out. It is different, please distinguish,” he said.

With regard to the existence of parties which still doubted the declaration of the results of the criminal survey of the authenticity of his diploma, Jokowi asked who else had to prove. Even if the evidence was carried out by Bareskrim which has the duty to carry out the related investigation. “Yes, who else is the one who wants to prove? Indeed, the duty of the criminal investigation is to conduct an investigation? Yes, later at the trial,” he said.

When he referred to the Report on the Jaya Metro Regional Police, Jokowi in fact said he was sad if the case continued until the next stage. But he said it was done so that the problem of his diploma was clear and clear. “Yes, I said, in fact, I am sad if it continues in the next stage. But it is clear and clear. Later, I will open the diploma of origin during a court hearing. Yes, even if I brought the original diploma to the metropolitan police of Jakarta, to the criminal police, then I will open it during a lawsuit.

Previously, the criminal investigation police organized an investigation after having received complaints concerning the alleged fake diploma from Jokowi from the team of Ulema defenders and activists signed by Egi Sudjana. After an investigation by comparing the Jokowi diploma with three diplomas belonging to his colleague and a forensic test, Bareskrim finally stopped this case because there was no criminal element.

