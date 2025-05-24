Trump threatens Apple with a price of 25% if it does not change iPhone manufacturing for us





Friday, President Donald Trump threatened Apple with a 25% price for any iPhone sold but not manufactured in the United States – exerting new pressure on the CEO Tim Cook to release the manufacture of Asia.

A long time ago, I informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhones which will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not in India, or anywhere else “, Trump in a social article of truth.

“If this is not the case, a rate of at least 25% must be paid by Apple in the United States. Thank you for your attention to this question!

Trump warns Apple to start doing iphones in the United States or to face a price. Getty images

Apple's shares fell 3%, closing to $ 195.27 and are down 20% over the year.

Apple did not respond to a request for comments on Trumps' threat.

Apple makes the popular mobile phone, the iPhone. AP

Cook had met Trump in the White House this week, Wall Street Journal reported.

The company based in Cupertino, California, manufactures most of its iPhones in China and has no production of national smartphones.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said that Trump's demand for Apple to make his best-selling product in the United States “is a fairy tale that is not possible.”

“It would lead to an iPhone price which is a non-starter for Cupertino and would result in iphone prices ~ ~ $ 3,500 if it was manufactured in the United States, which is not realistic because it would take 5 to 10 years to move production in the United States,” wrote Ives in a note.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, escorts US President Donald Trump while visiting Apple Mac Pro manufacturing plant with Austin, Texas, United States, November 20, 2019. Reuters

Kevin O'marah, a supply chain expert, predicted that the 25% rate would increase iPhone prices by around $ 100.

“No one will leave their iPhone, but some will delay the upgrade to a new model,” said O'Marah, chief research director of Zero100, who advises companies that included Walmart, Maersk and Pepsico.

“Apple can also afford to eat part of the price cost by increasing the prices of their digital services to help cover and maintain the margins.”

Later Friday, Trump told journalists inside the oval office that his price offered on Apple would also apply to “Samsung and anyone who manufactures this product”, apparently referring to smartphones.

He also said he expected the new tax in place by the end of June.

Trump's wide range of Apple followed a request earlier this month that the company ceases to build factories in India – part of its efforts to move the production of China – and focus on the United States.

In February, Apple said that it would spend $ 500 billion over four years to extend hiring and installations in nine American states, but it did not say that the investment would go to make iPhone manufacturing in the United States.

Apple aims to make most of its iPhones sold in the United States in factories in India by the end of 2026, and accelerates these plans to navigate in potentially higher prices in China, its main manufacturing base, a source told Reuters.

But Trump and others, including the Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lunick, suggested that Apple could make iPhones in the United States.

Apple CEO, Tim Cook, speaks during an event in September 2024. AFP via Getty Images

Trump had exempted electronics, including iPhones, from 145% reciprocal prices on China that was deployed last month.

The two countries have reached a 90-day pricing truce on their trade war earlier this month, which helped settle the shaken markets.

More than 60 million phones are sold in the United States each year, but the country has no manufacturing of smartphones.

With postal wires

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2025/05/23/business/trump-warns-apple-it-could-face-25-tariff-if-it-doesnt-shift-iphone-manufacturing-to-us/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos