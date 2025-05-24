Top news

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China was ready to work with Germany to open a new chapter of their complete strategic partnership, to guide the relations of China-EU to new progress and to make new contributions to the stable growth of the global economy, the Xinhua press agency reported on Friday.

Addressing the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz by phone, Xi has once again congratulated him to have assumed his functions. He pointed out that, as the world suffers an acceleration of invisible changes during a century and that the international landscape is marked by transformation and turbulence, the strategic and global meaning of China-Germany and China-EU relations has become even more important.

Xi's conversation with Merz came after his telephone call with French president Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, during which the Chinese chief urged China and France to be reliable forces to maintain international order, open forces to promote global growth and progressive forces to guide multilateral cooperation, according to Xinhua.

The meeting between the main diplomats of China and the Netherlands has become another example of close exchanges between China and Europe in recent weeks. Also Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Netherlands Caspar Veldkamp in Beijing, reaching six consensus points.

The two parties agreed to maintain close communication concerning cooperation in several areas, including semiconductor technology, via existing channels. They reaffirmed support for multilateralism, have undertaken to respect free trade and the multilateral trade system with the World Trade Organization, and have promised to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in fields such as climate adaptation and green transformation.

Jiang Feng, professor of European studies at the Shanghai International Studies University and president of the Shanghai Regional and Country Association, told the Global Times that frequent high -level interactions between Chinese and European leaders help strengthen mutual understanding, deepen political confidence and to throw a solid basis for the stable development of relations, to bring confidence to a turbulent world.

According to the expert, Europe is struggling with complex challenges, including safety crises, a slow economic recovery and an increase in social disorders and polarization. As an open economy engaged in multilateralism, China offers high complementarity with Europe in key fields such as trade, employment and technological innovation.

The deepening of cooperation in China-Europe aligns not only with the mutual interests of the two parties, but also promotes greater stability and progress on the world scene, said Jiang.

Friday, during the telephone call with Merz, XI said that China and Germany had developed their bilateral relations on the basis of mutual respect, the search for common ground during the differences in implementation and win-win cooperation, calling on both sides to maintain and advance this beautiful tradition.

First, XI called for the consolidation of political mutual trust. He declared that China considered Germany as a partner, welcomes the development and prosperity of Germany, and is willing to maintain high -level exchanges with Germany, respect the fundamental interests of others and consolidate the political foundation of bilateral relations.

Secondly, XI urged the two parties to improve the resilience of the bilateral relationship. He declared that the two parties should not only continue to extend existing cooperation in traditional fields such as cars, mechanical manufacturing and the chemical industry, but seek more collaboration in advanced fields such as artificial intelligence and quantum technology, and strengthen exchanges and cooperation in areas such as climate change and green development, contributing to naps and Germany in sustainable climate development.

Third, XI noted that bilateral cooperation should continue to take momentum. He said that China was ready to share with the development opportunities for Germany caused by its high -level opening, adding that China hopes that Germany will offer more political support and facilitation for bidirectional investment, and will offer a fair, transparent and non -discriminatory commercial environment for Chinese companies.

Merz said that in the current international situation, as two major world economies, cooperation between Germany and China is particularly important. The new German government joins One-Chine policy and is willing to promote greater development of the strategic partnership between the two countries in a constructive and pragmatic spirit, according to Xinhua.

The German team is anxious to strengthen exchanges and cooperate with China in various fields, to join the opening and mutual benefits, the promotion of fair trade, global maintenance and the joint resolution of global challenges such as climate change, said Merz, according to a report by Xinhua.

Sun Keqin, a researcher at China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, told Global Times that the Chinese chief had reiterated the strong importance of cooperation with Germany during talks, demonstrating strong strategic sincerity.

“China's expectations are clear and positive,” he said.

On the other hand, Sun added that the Merz government should find a balance between ideology and practical interests in its Chinese policy. “Maintaining pragmatism and the reduction of conflict rhetoric is a key task.”

China and Germany manufacture major world powers and exporters, with strong economic complementarity and immense potential for cooperation, said the expert, noting that the stable links of China-Germany can considerably mitigate the overflow of the uncertainty of American policies.

China and Germany have a deeply integrated and closely linked cooperation in the economic and commercial fields.

In terms of goods trade, according to data from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, the volume of bilateral trade in 2024 was 201.88 billion dollars. In terms of bidirectional investment, Germany is the EU country with the largest investment and most projects in China, and it is also an important destination for the outgoing investment of Chinese companies.

Chinese companies launched 199 FDI projects in Germany last year, almost in correspondence from the 200 projects recorded in 2023. This year's figure has marked an increase of 42% in anniversary and the highest level since 2017. Among all the sources, China has ranked third, after American and Switzerland, according to Xinhua, citing data published by Germany Trade & Invest in May.

XI stressed that the facts have fully proven that the partnership is the appropriate positioning of the relations of China-Germany and China-EU, and a stable and predictable political environment is essential to ensure bilateral cooperation.

As large countries, he added, the two parties share a common responsibility. Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the EU, XI said that the two parties should jointly examine the successful experience in the development of China-EU relations and send a positive signal to support multilateralism and free trade, as well as the deepening of the opening and mutually beneficial cooperation.

A healthy and stable relationship of China-Germany serves the interests of the two countries and meets the expectations of various sectors in China and Europe, added the Chinese president.

Merz said that the healthy and stable development of EU-China relations is in the interest of both parties, and that the German part is willing to play an active role in this regard, according to Xinhua.

Since the creation of the “full strategic partnership” in 2014, China and Germany have maintained a solid cooperation base. Chinese leaders have proposed “to open a new chapter”, pointing out a desire to further expand cooperation while stabilizing links, said Sun.

The world tariff war launched by the United States has considerably disrupted the world economic order, plunging the international trade system into a state of strong instability. As beneficiaries and defenders of the multilateral free trade system, China and Europe share a natural foundation of cooperation, he added.

In addition, experts note that the pressure of the United States continues on Europe in the security and energy sectors has forced its development dynamics, and cooperation with China and joint efforts to meet the challenges are conducive to improving the strategic autonomy of Europe.

“Confidence and confidence are rare in today's world,” said Jiang, “economic development is the cornerstone of social stability and the basis of improving international relations, requiring pragmatic progress.”

Jiang stressed that close communication between Chinese and European leaders is essential to strengthen strategic trust and instill confidence on a global scale. “Whatever American recognition, global integration is an inevitable historical trend. Consequently, the maintenance of such a dialogue between Chinese and European leaders at critical moments is particularly vital for the safeguarding of multilateralism and free trade.”