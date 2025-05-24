If it lasts much longer, I really think that the great moderate mass of the British public will finally explode with irritation.

It is not supposed to be Communist Albania. It is not Ceauusecus Romania.

Our country is not supposed to be the kind of place where you awaken in the short hours while waiting for the police to hit your door just because you were so stupid than saying something a little online.

It is Great Britain, a place of birth of John Stuart Mill. It is the land of Wilkes and freedom. It is the country that has come off against totalitarianism throughout the 20th century.

We denounced the Gestapo, we resisted and we finally destroyed them. We have despised the brutality and intimidation of the KGB, the Stasi, the Securitate. We hate the cultivation of spies and informants, where people have watched what you said, then slyly reported them to the authorities.

We were right, and we were justified by history, because in the end, these populations of Eastern Europe could no longer bear it and they chose freedom.

My friends, it is therefore a disgusting and shameful fact that in Great Britain today, there would be more arrests every day for online comments than in the Poutines Russia; Not only per inhabitant, but absolutely.

We would like to say that the two regimes are not comparable and that we would be right, in the sense that the sanctions in Russia are much worse, and there are more Russians in prison simply for what they said. There is no real moral equivalence between Great Britain, for all our faults, and a Moscow regime where journalists are slaughtered and poisoned political adversaries or sent to the Gulag.

There are all kinds of reasons to believe that a prison sentence for this mother Lucy Connolly, the author of a Tweet certainly terrible on the murders of Southport, was not only wrong but positively crazy

But ask yourself: is the Gulf between the United Kingdom and the Poutines Russia as wide and as austere as it should be?

Can we really say that we do not quietly transform ourselves into a police state, while so many good police officers spend so much time stuck to the Internet, watching for public members who said something outside the line?

We are not only losing our freedom, but around the world, as I feared that the vice-president JD Vance has correctly underlined it, we lose our precious reputation of freedom and common sense.

The other day, we heard the sweet retirement police officer of Kent who opened his door to six officers rooted in Kevlar on his own old force. They searched his house, scanned his Wifes races lists, and after noticing books in search of Brexity on his shelf, they handcuffed him, took him to the local Nick and held him for eight hours while they questioned him on what they took to be a doubtful tweet on Israel and Hamas.

The poor man was desperate to escape because he had to fly to see his daughter in Australia. Thus, against his best judgment, he accepted prudence for malicious communication even if the officers had seized the bad end of the stick and misunderstood a completely harmless tweet. Kent’s chief who has now apologized to the retired officer.

He hadn't hurt anything, and Allison Pearson, the journalist, who tweeted something just as harmless about Pro-Palestinian demonstrations and found the first visit group at his door, Tasers instead.

The poor couple was also not taken to the station and detained for eight hours because they had put something critical towards local primary school on a WhatsApp group.

The set of fun seems ridiculous, but there are now 30 arrests of this type per day, and as Pearson has been so well told, it is far from being funny to be the victim of this kind of state persecution. You don't know how long it will last. You don't know how it will end.

You do not know if you will find yourself in prison, like poor Lucy Connolly, the author of a Tweet certainly terrible on the murders of Southport, but she quickly regretted and deleted. There are all kinds of reasons to believe that a prison sentence for this mother was not only wrong, but positively crazy.

It does not have a previous criminal record. She has a 12 -year -old daughter who obviously needs to have her mother.

She lost another child at the age of only 19 months, in miserable circumstances, and was deeply in distress to hear what had happened in Southport.

Was it not entirely understandable that she felt the horror of this event?

Didn't she have the right to feel rage at the idea of ​​a young man who was flowing and clogging a group of seven-year-old children during a dancing evening on the theme of Taylor Swift?

Which of us can honestly say that we would not make something about, hearing such news, that we did not really want to say and that we could regret later? That's what she did; And the problem was that she did it on X / Twitter.

Lucy Connolly didn't want to start a riot. She did not want to seriously encourage violence against asylum hostels or politicians; And when the Southport riots started, she actively begged everyone to stop.

At most, it deserved a sort of suspended sentence or a fine. It is absolutely shameful that she is still in prison, six months later, unable to see her daughter. It is confusing that the Court of Appeal refused its early release.

It is beyond the parody that this week, the same week that Lucy Connolly was informed that she had to remain incarcerated for a wandering tweet, the Labor government announced that they were about to literally publish thousands of sexual and violent serious offenders because they have not had a place in the prisons.

Why do we lock a mother for twitter stuff and let these scumbags go out?

No doubt be that, following desperately soft criminal policies, many people will be stolen, many people will be injured and some, I fear, will almost certainly be raped and murdered by people who should be behind bars.

There will be criminals early on the street that represent a real threat to the public, while this mother continues to serve her 31 month sentence when the British public knows that she is not conceivable for anyone.

Yes, it is true that the prison population is at a record level; But the answer is not to let them all go out. The answer is to fight the wave of crime, starting with the organized display flight epidemic which is one of the characteristics of Britain Starmers.

Stop leaving the bastards. Stop attracting the eyes. The crucial lesson in the fight against zero tolerance crime is that if you really sweat minor crime, I mean the real crime, I did not think that serious crime is starting to magically fall.

This is how you restore confidence in the criminal justice system; This is how you finally reduced the number of crimes and the number of people in prison.

In the meantime, if Shabana Mahmood wants to empty at least one cell, she should do everything she can to release Lucy Connolly now.