As the Trump notes slip, the survey data reveal the scale of the influence of Fox newspapers on American politics





Donald Trumps The notes continue to slide on most questions. Recent economist / Yougov polls in the United States, completed from May 9 to 12, shows that 51% think that the country is on the wrong track, while only 45% have a favorable impression of its work as president. On inflation and prices in stores, only 35% approves its management of this policy.

Trump seems to be marking particularly with young voters. About 62% of young people (18 to 29) have an unfavorable opinion on the president, compared to 53% of the over 65s.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration continues to continue an agenda to close or tighten, a large part of the media which it does not consider on its side.

The financing of the National Radio of the Radio of the Public Service and the PBS television, as well as for the service of World News, the voice of America, is threatened. Some national media are under investigation by the Federal Commission Commission (FCC) for their coverage.

In a speech in March, Trump said that CNN and MSNBC broadcasters, and some newspapers he had not appointed 97.6% about me. He added: he must stop. It must be illegal.

The Trump team clearly considers the role of the media as important to establish and maintain support, and took measures to shake up the blanket of the White House, in particular by changing who can attend the White House press swimming pool.

About seven out of ten members of the American public say they are following the news for updates to the Trump administration. It is therefore interesting to consider the role of the media in the influence of the popularity of the trumps, and the ideas can be found in the American cooperative electoral study, carried out during the presidential competition last year.

This survey showed that 57% of Americans had watched television information in the previous 24 hours. About 81% used social media during the same period, but only 20% used it to comment on the policy.

There is a lot of attention to the false news on the Internet, which contributes to provoking polarization in the United States. But with regard to politics news, television coverage is still very important for most Americans.

The survey interviewed the respondents on the television news channels they watched, and Fox News appeared with 47% of viewers. ABC arrived second with 37%, and CBS and CNN equaled 35%. Fox News is Trump's favorite television station, with its right -wing populist program and regular production of news adapted to Trump.

Relationship between Trump voters and Fox News public in 2024 American presidential election:

Source: graphic of the author based on the cooperative electoral study 2024, CC by

The cooperative electoral study had 60,000 respondents, who provides reasonable samples in each of the 50 states. The Trump vote varied a lot through states, with only 34% of Maryland voters supporting it, compared to 72% in Wyoming. The electoral college officially decides on the results of the presidential elections, and this is based on states, so watching the vote in this way can be quite revealing.

The link between watching Fox News and Trumps Share votes can be seen in the graph above. It varied by 21% which watched the Vermont chain 60% in Virginia-Western.

Vermont is represented at the Congress by Senator Bernie Sanders, a self-proclaimed socialist of a radical political tradition, and only 32% voted for Trump there. On the other hand, Virginia-Western is part of the rust belt of the depleted states affected by deindustrialisation and the decline of the coal operating industry, and 71% voted for Trump there.

We can use a regression model (which examines the relationship between variables) to predict Trump's support using key measures that stimulate the share of voting for Trump in each state. The model uses three variables to predict the results with 95%precision, which means that even if it is not perfect, it gives a very precise prediction of the Trumps vote.

Unsurprisingly, partisanry is the percentage of republicans recorded in each state is one of the key measures. In addition, the ideology The percentage of respondents who say they are conservatives is another.

Perhaps more surprising, the third important predictor is the audience of Fox News. The relationship between looking at the chain and voting for Trump is very strong at the state level. In addition, the more people spend time looking at the chain, the more they have voted for Trump.

Impact of key factors on Trump's vote in the US elections in 2024:

Source: Author based on a cooperative electoral study, CC by

This graph calculates the relationship between watching Fox News and other factors and the strength of states support in Trump in 2024. If a variable is a perfect predictor of Trump's vote, it would mark 1.0 on the scale. If it is a perfect non-predictor, he would mark 0.

Thus, the most important predictor to be a Trump voter was the presence of preservatives in a state, followed by the percentage of registered republicans, and the third was watching Fox News. A score raised on the three meant greater support for Trump.

To illustrate this, 45% of Texans considered themselves conservatives, 33% were registered Republicans and 51% watched Fox News. By using these measures, the model predicts that 57% would vote for Trump. In fact, 56% voted for him in this state in 2024. So, although the prediction was not perfect, it was very close.

A similar predictive model can be used to provide the former candidate for the Democratic presidential election Kamala Harriss votes state shares. In his case, we need four variables to predict the results with 95% precision the percentage of democrats, liberal and moderate recorded in a state, as well as the Fox News viewer.

Unsurprisingly in the case of Harriss, the relationship between the vision and the voting of Fox News is strongly negative (correlation = -0.64). When the hearing was high, Harris' vote was weak.

Years ago, the doctrine of equity used to force American broadcasters to reflect different points of view on controversial issues in their coverage. The candidates for the public service were entitled to an equality time.

But this rule was removed by the FCC in 1987 and led to an era of certain broadcasters becoming much more partisan. The FCC's decision followed a period of debate and challenges at the doctrine of equity. This led to his abolition under Ronald Reagan, the republican president who inspired the 2025 project the document which in turn seems to inspire the political agenda of Trump governments.

When the Trump era is over, outgoing democrats will have to repair the American institutions that this administration has damaged. If they want to do something for the polarization of American policy, they may also need to restore the doctrine of equity.

If he had not been deleted first, it is possible that Harris won the 2024 presidential election, because Fox News would not exist in his current form. Whatever happens, American media are likely to play an important role.

