Trump's Golden Dome's “Golden Dome” anti-missile system can be done?

Trump said the Golden Dome will be completed by the end of his mandate.

These are just a few of the nightmare scenarios that experts warn could achieve if the defense systems dated and limited from the United States were overwhelmed by future high-tech attack.

Even a single relatively small nuclear detonation of hundreds of kilometers above the heads of the Americans would create an electromagnetic impulse – or EMP – which would have apocalyptic results. The planes would fall from heaven across the country. Everything, electronic devices and medical devices with water systems would be made completely useless.

“We will not return 100 years,” said William Forttschen, author and arms researcher at Montreat College in North Carolina. “We would lose all this, and we do not know how to rebuild it. It would be the equivalent that we go up 1,000 years and must start from scratch.”

In response to these hypothetical threats – but experts say completely possible -, American president Donald Trump has thrown eyes on a next generation “missile shield: the Golden Dome.

But while many experts agree that the construction of such a system is necessary, its high cost and its logistical complexity will make Trump's mission to strengthen extremely difficult American missile defenses.

An executive decree calling for the creation of what was initially called the “Iron Dome for America” ​​noted that the threat of new generation weapons has become “more intense and more complex” over time, a potentially “catastrophic” scenario for the United States.

Patraycja Bazylczyk, an anti -missile defense expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies whose BBC said that existing systems are intended for intercontinental, or ICBM missiles, such as those used by North Korea. But powerful nations like Russia and China also invest in more recent technologies that could strike not only neighbors, but also adversaries.

Among the threats identified publicly by US defense officials are hypersonic weapons capable of moving faster than the speed of healthy and fractional orbital bombing systems – also called FOBS – which could deliver space warheads.

Each – even in limited number – are fatal.

“The Golden Dome reorients our anti -missile defense policy towards our major power competitors,” said Ms. Bazylczyk. “Our opponents are investing in long -range strike capacities, including things that are not your typical missiles we have been dealing with for years.”

What will the “gold dome” look like?

Officials of the White House and Defense have so far provided some concrete details on what the Dome of Gold would look like – which is always at its conceptual stages -.

Speaking alongside Trump in the oval of May 20, the defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, said that the system will have several layers “through the land, the sea and the space, including sensors and space interceptors”.

Trump added that the system will be able to intercept the missiles “even if they have been launched since other sides of the world, and even if they are launched in space”, with various aspects of the program based as far as Florida, Indiana and Alaska.

In a previous testimony at the Congress, the new program supervisor, General Space Force, Michael Guetlein, said that the Golden Dome will rely on existing systems which are largely intended for traditional ICBMs. A new system – would add several layers which could also detect and defend themselves against cruise missiles and other threats, in particular by intercepting them before their launch or at the various stages of their flight.

Currently, the US Missile DEFENCE AGENCY is largely based on 44 ground interceptors based in Alaska and California, designed to combat a limited missile attack.

Experts have warned that the existing system is terribly inadequate if the American homeland should be attacked by Russia and China, each with an extended arsenal of hundreds of ICBM and thousands of cruise missiles.

“”[Current systems] were created for North Korea, “said Dr. Stacie Pettyjohn, a defense expert at the Center for a New American Security.” He could never intercept a large arsenal like that of Russia, or even much smaller like that of China. “”

The Congressional Research Office, or CBO, said that “hundreds or thousands of space platforms would be necessary to” provide even a minimum defense “against incoming missiles – a potentially extremely expensive proposal.

Ironon Iron Dome: An example?

Trump first revealed his concept for the Golden Dome at a joint convention address in March, when he said that “Israel has, other places have it and the United States should also have it”.

The president referred to the “Iron Dome” system of Israel, which the country has used to intercept rockets and missiles since 2011.

Ironel Iron Dome, however, is designed to intercept short -term threats, while two other systems – known as David's Sling and The Arrow – fight larger ballistic missiles such as those who were dismissed by Iran and Houthi in Yemen.

Ms. Bazylczyk described the iron dome as intended for “lower” threats, such as rockets from Gaza or southern Lebanon.

The Golden Dome would go beyond this, to also detect missiles within range, she said.

To do this, she said that she will have to combine different capacities.

“And I will look for the command and control system that can weave all of this together,” she said, noting that such a thing does not exist.

Can it be done?

Creating this system will be an incredibly complicated and expensive proposal -.

In the Oval Office, Trump suggested that the Golden Dome could be completed at the end of its mandate, with a total cost of $ 175 billion over time, including an initial investment of $ 25 billion already assigned to this.

Its estimate is far from being synchronized with the CBOs, which has put the potential price at $ 542 billion over 20 years on space systems alone. Experts said the total cost could possibly absorb a large part of the massive American defense budget.

“I think it's unrealistic,” said Dr. Pettyjohn. “This is complicated, with several systems that must be integrated together. Each of these stages has its own risk, costs and times.”

“And going quickly will add more costs and risks,” she added. “You are likely to produce something that will not be as well assessed … There will be failures along the way, and what you produce may need major revisions.”

The creation of the Golden Dome also aroused fears so that it leads to a new “arms race”, with us, the enemies, showing their own efforts to find ways to overwhelm or bypass its defenses.

The spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mao Ning, for example, told journalists that the plan “increased the risk of space to become a battlefield”.

The people involved in research on the worst scenarios and the American defense policy minimize these concerns. Potential enemies, they support, already invest massively in offensive capacities.

“The Golden Dome aims to modify the strategic calculation of our opponents,” said Ms. Bazylczyk. “The improvement of the aerial and missile defenses of the fatherland reduces the confidence of a potential attacker to achieve the objectives they are looking for.”

“This increases the threshold to get involved in this attack,” she added. “And it contributes to global deterrence.”

Even a partially completed gold dome, said Fortschen, could prevent a nightmarish scenario.

“I'm going to breathe much more easily,” he said. “We need this type of system. The golden dome is the answer.”

