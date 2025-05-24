Former Babakan Boris Johnson, the United Kingdom, arrives in Turkey by the tax account Experts Foundation (HUV) in the International Economy and Policy Panel that will be regulated in Istanbul on May 30, 2025. In the panel, Johnson will make a special position on Trump's effects on Trump and Dnyasna.

Trump policies' effects will be discussed

Johnson, one of the remarkable names in the Cral Policy, will assess the policies of the Trump period and these policies on global sales, which are one of the remarkable names of the cult policy of the panel, which will be organized at the Conrad Bosphorus hotel.

Johnson, who plays an important role in the development of Türkiye-British relations at the time of Babakanl, will present a critical perspective to the representatives and decision-makers of Dnyas in the position of Trumpn policies.

After Johnsonn, the former direct general.

In the panel, Boris Johnsonn will take the DNYA Trade RGT (DT) Former Direct General bykeli Roberto Azevdo Sz. Azevdo will also share with the modifications and the new FRSATs in the program.

The moderatrln of the panel will be the former expert in diplomatic and energy policies Mehmet T Stlen.

Your position will help republican

The event of the event will be required by Ahmet Eren, Minister of the Minister of Finance, the Minister of the Foundation, Ahmet Eren, a location will be required by the Republican Yardmcs Cevdet Ylmaz.

The panel will provide an important platform to understand the dynamics of the new period and to determine the road cards in the DNYAS and the economic stages.