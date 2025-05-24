Erdogan and Sanchez hold conferences on Gaza Aid, member of the EU at the Istanbul meeting

PResident Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday in Istanbul to discuss bilateral relations, humanitarian aid in Gaza, an offer of membership in the European Union of Trkiye and continuous peace efforts between Ukraine and Russia.

The meeting took place at the Dolmabahce presidential office, according to a press release from the Trkiye communications department.

Istanbul, Turkiye-May 23: Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan receives the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Istanbul, Turkiye on May 23, 2025.

Gaza Humanitarian Aid is a priority

Erdogan stressed that Trkiye's priority remains the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and has expressed his confidence that “oppression in Palestine will end thanks to joint efforts”.

The Turkish president welcomed the position of Spain on the Gaza conflict, highlighting the “resolved” and “honorable” position of the country against what he called the Israel genocide in Gaza, according to the official declaration.

Gaza City, Gaza – May 23: Palestinians, deprived of the most basic needs such as shelter, food and drinking water, fight to survive in extremely difficult living conditions to Gaza City, Gaza on May 23, 2025.

Discussions on EU members continue

Regarding the aspirations of the members of the European Union of Trkiye, Erdogan noted that “there was no deviation from the objective of the European Union membership and that the constructive stages of the European Union should relaunch the accession process”.

The Turkish chief argued that Ankara remains attached to his objectives of EU membership despite the continuous challenges of the membership process.

In 1987, Trkiye asked to join what was the European economic community and, in 1999, he was declared eligible to join the EU. Trkiyes had accession when negotiations began on October 3, 2005. Until today, in the membership negotiations in Trkiyes EU, 16 chapters are open, while a chapter is temporarily closed.

Due to the political blockages of the Member States and the “question of Cyprus”, the accession process has arrived in a dead end. While 13 chapters were opened between 2006 and 2010, only one chapter was able to open during the period 2010-2013.

The positive program was launched on May 17, 2012 between Trkiye and the European Commission. The positive program is a working method which aims to improve the cooperation of Trkiye-EU in the areas of joint interest and to carry out the technical benchmarks of opening and closing of the negotiation chapters, including those blocked politically, with the established working groups.

Ukraine-Russia's peace efforts

Erdogan underlined the continuous efforts of Trkiye to facilitate the end of the war between Ukraine and Russia.

He stressed that the exchanges of prisoners, which were discussed during the previous talks held in Istanbul between the two parties, are considered by Trkiye as “important stages of strengthening confidence”.

The president stressed that “the possibility of putting an end to war should not be wasted”, stressing the role of Trkiye as a mediator in the conflict.

Bilateral and defense cooperation

The Turkish president announced that efforts were continuing to increase the volume of exchanges between Trkiye and Spain.

He said that “the two countries will continue to strive to advance cooperation in many areas, especially in the defense and transport industry”.

The meeting at Huis Clos brought together the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, the director of presidential communications Fahrettin Altun, and the chief adviser for presidential policy and security Akif Cagatay Kilic.