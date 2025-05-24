TPresident Urkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan is more than just president when mentioned in Pakistan; We remember him for shared religious ties, the desire for political change and the sometimes confusing field of international relations. The image of Erdogans in Pakistan continues to change and is not fixed in a way.

Today, in May 2025, his image continued to captivate and assign people in the same way as Trkiye-Pakistan relations in the past 20 years. For many Pakistani in the early 2000s, Erdogan was a model, combining strong Muslim beliefs with the desire to change his nation. At that time, Pakistan looked for stability, so the Pakistanis greatly appreciated the first reforms of the Erdogans and its image of committed Muslim.

At that time, people considered Erdogan as a leader who had the skills necessary to integrate a stronger economy into support for religion. Approximately 93% of people interviewed in 2008 by Gallup Pakistan Approved from Erdogan, who was well above the approval that the average politician received. During a large part of the public, he defended the idea that faith and advancement could coexist.

However, the initial complexity has hidden under this shine. Many people were worried when Erdogan insisted to govern centrally and made strong foreign movements. For Pakistan, a country whose own democracy often is full of knives, the question appeared: was Erdogan's inheritance a model to follow, or has it taught us lessons to avoid?

The president of Trkiyes, Erdogan, shakes the hand of the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before inspecting an honor guard during his reception of ceremony at the Prime Minister's house in Islamabad (AFP photo)

Critics and complexities after 2010

In recent years, the public image of Erdogans in Pakistan has been tested by shifting geopolitical realities and domestic pressures on both sides.

Its firm position on Islamic solidarity, especially during crises such as the tensions of cashmere, continues to resonate with many Pakistanis, fueling a feeling of shared struggle and fraternity.

However, the Pakistanis who considered Trkiye as a very reliable ally are now disappointed by the alternative course in the country's foreign policy and cautious efforts to establish better relations with India.

In this way, Erdogan tries to transform Trkiye into a regional player rather than exclusively a party champion, although the distinction can be lost for many here in Pakistan.

The economic crisis of Trkiye affects the image of Erdogan in Pakistan

The economic uncertainty of Trkiyes at home is a common subject in the new Pakistani, adding to the complexity of the way the public perceives Erdogan. With inflation at 35% in May 2025 and the fluctuating Lura Turkish, some criticisms claim that the way in directing Erdogans is “unstable”.

As most young people in Pakistan are closely following international news on social networks, the problems of the Turkish economy raise questions on the Erdogans plans for the future. However, people from certain groups from the Pakistani company support Erdogan because of its major investments in infrastructure and technology.

The way people in Pakistan see Erdogan seem to vary according to their generation. Many older and more conservative people consider him a strong Islamic leader who opposes Western power, which reflects their political and cultural beliefs. Young Pakistani people, who are online and interact with people from around the world, often see the Erdogans governing Trkiye as a limit to freedom of expression. This underlines how Erdogan's heritage could shape Pakistan in the coming years, while regional policy and world alignments are changing.

The commuters roll along a street engulfed in the smog in Lahore, in Pakistan, November 5, 2024. (AFP photo)

The image of Erdogan remains largely positive in Pakistan

Before 2010, Erdogan was admired by many in Pakistan, but after that, many young Pakistani began to see his leadership as less democratic and more autocratic. According to 2023 Study by the Pew Research Center54% of Pakistanis still consider Erdogan positively, while 28% of residents in the country care about the drop in democracy and the unstable economy.

Several Pakistani consider Erdogan as a farm defender Muslim issues, especially with regard to cashmere and world unity among Muslims. The way in which former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf supports Pakistan during meetings abroad made him respect the nationalists. Despite this, Trkiyes has improved trade relations with India complicates the perspective of the Pakistans, which prompted civilians to see both a reflection and a reason for caution in Erdogan.

Social media contributed to another division between opinion groups. Erdogans, donors, the strongest echo to its strong hostility towards the West, while others emphasize that it moves away from democracy. Although the Turkish soap operas have humanized the president, they made him famous, which means that his public actions are still closely monitored.

Passengers are waiting outside at Jinnah International Airport after all national and international flights were canceled in Karachi, Pakistan, May 7, 2025. (AFP photo)

Erdogan: a symbol of aspirations and political reality

In the future in 2025, its popularity in Pakistan is not certain. The Trkiyes trade with Pakistan in 2024 reached $ 3 billion, indicating a growing economic partnership responsible for a large part of the support for Erdogan, in accordance with the Ministry of Commerce in Pakistan.

Erdogan is considered by many to be the best positioned leader to stimulate Trkiye's economic development by his diplomacy. On the diplomatic level, the investments of Trkiyes in Pakistani education and culture indicate the desire to cement the Erdogan inheritance as a bridge manufacturer. However, the tension between idealism and pragmatism persists. Will the image of Erdogans in Pakistan continue to be that of a venerated ally, or will its shadow are looming as criticisms become stronger?

Residents of Pakistan see Erdogan with a mixture of respect and skepticism. It integrates strengths and weaknesses, thus offering a nuanced representation of modern Muslim leaders, rather than a simple hero-meridian dichotomy.

The changing nature of the ties of their nations will certainly influence the image of Erdogans over time. The image of Erdogan will remain an important factor in future Trkiye-Pakistan relations, causing debate and attention.