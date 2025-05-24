Jokowi calls his thesis in the Library of the Faculty of Forestry UGM





Tempo.co,, Solo – In addition to the diplomas, the 7th thesis of the 7th President Joko Widodo was also under the spotlight. Jokowi said that his thesis was also at the Faculty of the Forest Library of Gadjah Mada University or the Yogyakarta UGM.

“This thesis is also found in the library of the Faculty of Forestry.

Jokowi was reluctant to respond more about his thesis which was still questionable by a number of parties. “Later, if you spread everywhere, it will not be finished. After checking the diploma, check the thesis, then check the KTP, check KK, check the SIM card. Everything is checked,” he said.

Regarding Jokowi's thesis, the criminal investigation police revealed that the thesis had been digitized in 2016, but it was only downloaded digital in the integrated digital library of Gadjah Mada University (PTD UGM) in 2019 in 2019 in 2019

“Due to the form of pride of the faculty of Forestry, there is a national figure, becoming president, by the administrator downloaded and it is the only one to download,” said the director of General Crimes (Dirtippidum) Brigadier General Dhigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo at a press conference in Jakarta, Thursday, 22, 2025.

Mentioned by the development of complaints at the headquarters of the criminal investigation and their reports to the metropolitan police of Jakarta, who were all linked to his diploma, Jokowi said that everything was still in progress.

“All the regional police officers of the Jaya metro are still in the process. The simple fact of calling witnesses, the simple fact of collecting elements of evidence should be.

After the siege of the criminal investigation police said that his diploma was original, Jokowi hoped that the existing controversy could be clear. “Yes, it's for it to become brilliant,” he said.

According to him, this should also be a democratic learning for everyone. But he said that democracy also had the rules of the game.

“That transmitting something, expressing something is good. I think everything is fine, criticizing it is also authorized. But there are rules of the game. Democracy is also by the constitution given the widest possible space, but there are also limits,” he said.

