



In a net message, India asks Turkey to squeeze Pakistan to dismantle its transfaining terrorist infrastructure In an important diplomatic signal, India asked Turkey to strongly urge Pakistan to dismantle its support for several decades to cross -border terrorism. This occurs in the midst of growing tensions between New Delhi and Ankara, in particular following Operation Sindoor, recent a recent military response to terrorist threats from Pakistan. The Declaration of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was unequivocal. We are expecting Turkey strongly urging Pakistan to end its support for cross-border terrorism and to take credible and verifiable actions against the terrorist ecosystem which he has been hosting for decades, said MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal. The latest diplomatic cooling dates back to the turkeys condemning the public of the India precision strikes against the terrorist camps at the cashmere occupied by Pakistan under Operation Sindoor. While India argued that strikes were defensive and targeted infrastructure linked to terrorism, Turkey has chosen to align with Pakistan, publishing statements that echoing the story of Islamabads and apparently offer diplomatic and material support. To further complicate the questions, Turkey has provided drones were used by Pakistan during the recent escalations, which raised strategic and security problems in New Delhi. This alignment has only approximated the perception of the Indiates of the growing Ankaras of proximity to Islamabad, in particular on questions directly affecting the sovereignty and internal security of the India. The answer India was both diplomatic and administrative. India expectations of bilateral partnerships include respect for its main security problems, in particular those related to terrorism. This direct message to Turkey, now one of the allies closest to Pakistan, comes not only as a warning, but also as a recalibration of Diplomatic India engagement with Turkey, which has sought a wider role in the geopolitics of South Asia in recent years under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In addition to diplomatic initiatives, India has also taken measures to show its dissatisfaction in Ankara. India recently revoked Elebst LTD Elebt Aviation Safety Authorization, a company of Turkish origin that manages ground services at nine Indian airports. The position of the India company reflects its evolving approach to foreign policy, in particular towards countries which are trying to take positions on the conflicts of South Asia without recognizing the indiat security imperatives. While India asserts itself as a leading voice in the world of world and a major world economy, its message to Turkey can also contact a wider international audience: partnerships cannot be unilateral or blind to terrorism. For the moment, the Indias message is clear, international partnerships must be based on mutual respect, and there can be no ambiguity with regard to terrorism. As regional alliances change and worldwide flaws are emerging, how Turkey reacts to Indias Call to action could well define the trajectory of its bilateral relationship with the greatest global democracy.

