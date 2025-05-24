IHC requests legal clarifications on the advocacy gandapurs for parole Imrans





Islamabad – The High Court of Islamabad asked on Friday legal clarification on a request filed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who requests a parole for the former Prime Minister and founder of PTI incarcerated Imran Khan.

The written ordinance, issued by acting chief Sardar Sarfraz Dogar, said that certain facts had emerged during the dictation which requires additional assistance from the petitioner's scientist. The case will be withdrawn after the submission of the explanation required.

The IHC registrar's office had opposed the petition, stressing that it was not deposited by the injured party, Imran Khan itself, and did not appoint it or the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as respondents. The office also underlined the wave wording and missing addresses, wondering if a third party had a legal position to request parole on behalf of Khan.

The petition, deposited through a main Sardar Latif Khosa lawyer and the Advocate General of KP, Shah Faisal, appointed the federal government, the department of origin of Punjab, the Superintendent of Adiala prison, and the Council of Provincial Conditional Liberations as respondents.

Ali Amin Gandapur argued that the temporary liberation of Imran Khan was essential to promote national dialogue in times of national uncertainty. The petition argued that the PTI, being the largest political party and the government of KP, had a direct interest in requesting parole for its founding president.

“The release of Imran Khan is essential to promote national unity, to engage its millions of supporters in Pakistan and in the global diaspora, and amplify the position of Pakistan against Indian aggression on the world scene,” said the petition.

He also argued that a previous request had been submitted to the competent authorities but had been ignored.

While increasing constitutional concerns, the petition argued that the prolonged detention of Khan allegedly in the cases of political motivation violated article 9 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life and freedom. He said that parole was a constitutionally valid appeal to prevent an arbitrary or prolonged sentence of imprisonment, in particular when the trials face delays and convictions are in question.

The lawyer also noted that the conduct of Imran Khan in detention had been exemplary, without violation of the rules of the prison, and argued that continuous detention has endangered his health.

The petition urged the court to exercise its jurisdiction under the rules of probation of delinquents, 1961, specifically referring to rules 18, 21 and 22, to grant parole in the interest of national unity and stability.

The IHC has not yet set a date at the next hearing, pending legal clarifications on the part of the petitioner's lawyer.

