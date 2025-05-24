Politics
The courts have decided to decide on original diplomas or Jokowi false, no police
Jakarta, kompas.com – Report linked to the alleged authenticity of the 7th presidential diploma, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), which was published on Criminal investigation We expect him to continue to fall back on the test phase.
This is considered important to obtain legal certainty through the judicial process.
Legal expert The criminal of the University of Trisakti, Abdul Fickar Hadjar, considered that the authenticity or the lie of diplomas could only be determined legally by the jury through a hearing.
“This case should have continued the court. And the court will decide that the diploma is original or false,” said Abdul Fickar, when he was contacted on Friday (23/05/2025).
Fickar said, the controversy concerning authenticity Jokowi diploma It could be longer because the investigator stopped this report at the investigation stadium.
The investigation process is not yet considered a strong legal force.
Consequently, the journalist whose case file was arrested could report by adding a number of new evidence.
“(The police) stopped the investigation. This action is not pro Justitia. Therefore, the journalist can repeat his report by providing new evidence that is there false degree“Said Fickar.
The report of the Ulama defenders' team and activists (TPUA) ended at the survey stadium.
In other words, police investigators in criminal investigation did not even make forced efforts to confiscate goods that are not false.
Consequently, forced efforts such as the confiscation and determination of suspects are generally carried out at the survey stage.
The Fickar rate, the investigators in criminal investigation too early draw the conclusion that, in the alleged falsity of the Jokowi diploma, there was no criminal element.
In fact, only a court authorized to indicate whether the Jokowi diploma examined in the national police-legal laboratory was original or not.
“Yes, the police concluded that there were no criminal events, so they were arrested and have not yet concluded in the investigation. Therefore, my suggestion, said with new evidence,” added Fickar.
According to Brigadier General Crimes Crimes (Dirtipidum), the director general of the Brigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro, investigating the alleged report of the false diploma, the former president, Joko Widodo, investigated the alleged report of the false diploma, Joko Widodo.
This was decided after Bareskrim finished the Medico-Legal Laboratory Test (LABFOR) at the Jokowi diploma.
The results of the laboratory test declared that the former head of the State diploma was identical to the comparison of his classmates at the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM).
“According to the complaint process, it can be concluded that there was no criminal act so that this case was arrested inquiry,” said Djuhandhani at a press conference for the criminal investigation, Jakarta, Thursday 5/22/2025).
