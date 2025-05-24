



On Wednesday, in a surrealist exhibition of diplomatic theater, President Donald Trump submitted his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa to look at the evidence made of a genocide against white farmers.

Back home, Ramaphosa briefly appreciated a wave of sympathy to stay composed during what was the last ambush of a foreign leader in the oval office.

This is partly because the American media of morning talk shows at the end of evening satireshave demystified Trump and the pretenders of Elon Musks of South African origin with new vigor. For many South Africans, long frustrated by the caricatured coverage of our country, control is a late but welcome corrective.

Few myths are as pernicious or cynically armed as the conspiracy theory of white genocide. South Africas Real Story is that of endemic violence and unfinished justice. Under apartheid, the black majority was stripped of political rights, confined to only 13% of land and persecuted without reassembly in a complex system of racist laws. White farmers came to dominate the economy and three decades in democracy, the imbalance persists.

The violent crime, on the other hand, is a scourge afflict to each community. To distinguish white victims distort the trauma of nations and transforms a shared tragedy into a fiction of division that Trump has turbocharged. He also laughs at the millions of black South Africans who, after having survived one of the great evils, nevertheless largely extended a hand of reconciliation with their white compatriots.

Despite all this, most of the South Africans ended up with mixed feelings on the confrontation of the White House. The Ramaphosa meeting had billed in advance because a reset must now read like a Bogey. His attempt to transform the briefing into a coupand of public relations to exchange his reputation as a skillful negotiator collapsed.

Pretoria must now accept that Washington will ignite racial tensions in South Africa in the predictable future. What is happening in our country is no longer just a foreign policy file, but a live inner corner problem in Maga-World.

Certainly, Ramaphosa had won some victories in foreign policy in recent months. After February, outcry on the death of the executive order is the status of withdrawal refugee for white Afrikaners, the president of the European Council Antnio Costa reaffirmed the EUS's commitment to deepen links with South Africa as a reliable and predictable partner. A month later, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, landed in CAP to unveil $ 4.7 billion ($ 5.1 billion) that the global gateway investment packages signal that her door remains open in Pretoria.

The Pretorias genocide affair against Israel at the International Court of Justice also obtained its vocal capital support covering Madrid in Kuala Lumpur. By defying both Israel on Gaza and Trump on the theory of the conspiracy of the white genocide, Ramaphosa has positioned his government as a rare voice willing to repel the stories of great power.

However, the South Afrass fundamentals remain dark. Unemployment is greater than 32%, there is persistent poverty, violent crimes are demanding more than 70 lives per day and income inequality is the worst in the world. Trump, if he wanted to embarrass Pretoria, could have exercised this great domestic book more effectively than any video of conspiracy theory.

Corruption deepens discomfort. No episode captures the more alive rotten than the Phala Phala affair, involving Ramaphosa himself. In 2020, burglars slipped into his farm, opened a leather sofa and disappeared with bundles of US dollars not declared at the head of the Head of State, a black farmer, both victim of crime and symbol of troubled governance.

Each unanswered question and blocked prosecution eroding public faith a little more. Ramaphosa and his party in power of the African National Congress have presided over 30 years in bad governance and black stagnation, and the grip of the ANC on power now seems more fragile. The party in June 2024 lost its parliamentary majority for the first time since the end of apartheid.

Pretoria will not convince Trompor Muskout of the myth of the white genocide. For the moment, its realistic objectives are to limit American prices, reassure investors and make threats of targeted sanctions against senior officials. History shows that the American presidents of the second mandate quickly lose influence while the housing duck's clock begins to check; The ratings of l'Erve on 40%, below Joe Bidens or Barack Obamas at the same stage of their presidencies. The smartest game for South Africa is now the limitation of confinement and damage, while relations remain in the harsh.

