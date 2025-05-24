



Two good weeks after taking office, Chancellor Friedrich Merz made calls for the first time with Chinese state president Xi Jinping. Merz took the opportunity to promote international places to promote a ceasefire in the Russian war of attack on Ukraine. China is considered a central partner in Russia, even if the People's Republic is officially neutral in the conflict. The Western community, especially the United States and Europe, has long been in Beijing to assume more responsibilities during the war. “The federal chancellor campaigned to support these places,” government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said in Berlin. No clear declaration of the Ukraine War in China In the official announcement of Beijing, the Russian war against Ukraine was only briefly mentioned. Instead, XI stressed the strategic importance of German-Chinese relations: in a world shaped by “disorder and reasoning”, the partnership between Germany and China must be disseminated. One is ready to open a new chapter, which is from Beijing. Russia and China are considered a strategic partner – more recently, Xi Jinping visited its counterpart Vladimir Putin (Center) in Moscow Bild: Sergei Bobylev / Ria Novosti / AP / Picture Alliance photo agency In view of the economic relations between the two Linders, Merz particularly underlined the importance of “fair and reciprocal competition”-that is to say a mutual treatment equal in trade traffic. This is a recurring point of criticism of Germany and the EU, which accuse China of providing national companies with subsidies and not access to the equivalent market. The European Commission accuses China, for example, inadequate and distort competition for its manufacturers of electric cars. This is why the EU ended up at China electric cars in October in October and put it into force. China is the country that Germany has imported every year since 2015. The dialog must be continued Despite these differences, the two parties reported a preparation for dialogue. According to the federal government, Merz and Xi have agreed to “continue” their direct exchange in order to further develop German-Chinese cooperation. In this sense, XI also talked about the need to put pressure on political trust and increase the resistance of bilateral relations. TEMU, Shein and Co.: China plagues save the EU To display this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that Supports HTML5 video The telephone call is part of the Chancellor's mooring, who only governed two good weeks, only after his European inaugural visits to build a declaration with major non -European leaders. A few days ago, Merz called Narenda Modi with the Prsident Indian Narenda Modi. China and India are G20 partners in Germany. PGR / JJ (DPA, AFP, RTR) Editorial deadline: 4:30 p.m. (CEST) – This article is not updated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/de/merz-wirbt-bei-xi-f%25C3%25BCr-waffenruhe-in-der-ukraine/a-72648490 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

