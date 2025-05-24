Turkey operates the Austrian bank for Russian gas payments to skip sanctions





Turkey has found a bypass solution to continue to pay billions of dollars in natural gas imports from Russia after exemption from an exemption from American sanctions, a senior Turkish East Eye official said on Friday. Last year, Washington imposed sanctions in GazPrombank, a key financial institution through which countries like Turkey and Hungary treated Russian energy payments. In 2024, Turkey imported 45% of its natural Moscow gas, potentially paying more than $ 8 billion for these imports. In December, the Biden administration exempt Turkey and other countries from GazPrombank transmission, allowing them to establish other payment channels. Trump administration extended This exemption for two months in March, following a telephone call between the Turkish Minister of Finance Mehmet Simsek and the Secretary in the United States of the Treasury Scott Bessent. This exemption expired on May 20. New Mee Newsletter: Dispatch of Jerusalem Register to get the latest ideas and analysis on

Turkey will now transport its gas payments through Australia Raiffeisen Banking Group, which operates a subsidiary in Russia which is not subject to any sanction, said the senior Turkish official in MEE. The manager added that Washington was comfortable with this solution. Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will go to Russia from May 26 to 27 at the invitation of the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov, sources of the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday. During his visit, Fidan will be received by Russian President Vladimir Putin and will hold interviews with Lavrov. He must also meet with other high -level Russian officials, including vice -president Vladimir Medinsky – who led the Russian delegation during the talks in Russia -Ukrraine on May 16 in Istanbul – and the Minister of Defense Andrey Belouleov. According to Turkish sources, discussions will focus on bilateral relations and the next potential stages of the areas of cooperation such as trade, energy and tourism. Turkey has several key energy projects with Russia, including its first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu and several gas pipelines that take place under the Black Sea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/turkey-taps-austrian-bank-russian-gas-payments-skip-sanctions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos