Here is why KP Cm Gandapur missed the Coas Asim Murnir Marshal Marshal Ceremony





The president of President Asif Ali Zardari (Center), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right), jointly conferred the Marshal's baton to the chief of staff of the Asim Army Munnir on May 22, 2025.

Peshawar: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the chief minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, was absent from the chief of the chief of the Syed Asim Asim Munirs Marshal of the Marshal.

While the other three chief ministers attended the event, the absence of event gandars was largely noticed. The spokesperson for the KP chief ministers, Faraz Mughal, replied this by providing an explanation.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur attended a party meeting for the Liberation of the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, said the spokesman while giving the reason for the office of the chief minister of KP.

KP cm Ali Amin Gandapur (left) is seated with the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, in this photo shared by the party. Instagram / @ ptiofficial

The 72 -year -old cricket player who has become a politician, Imran has been behind bars since August 2023 in dozens of cases, whom he describes as a political motivation. The accusations brought against him in these cases include the reception of foreign gifts, participation in incitement to attacks against military payments and the creation of a criminal fire.

In recognition of his exemplary and exceptional leadership during the recent military clashes of Pakistan with India and the successful execution of Operation Bunyan-Um-Marsoos, the federal government raised Coas on Tuesday to the rank of field marshal.

The decision was made at a meeting of the federal office chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The government has approved the promotion of Coas Mnir to the rank of field marshal to ensure the security of the country and defeat the enemy via the best strategy and courageous leadership during operation Bunyan-Um-Marsoos.

The grade of field marshal, a five-star designation, is the highest position in the Pakistani army, placed above the general rank.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz gave jointly the Marshal Bâton in the field of land chief (COAS) to be jointly providing for a special investment ceremony in Aiwan-E-Sadr in Islamabad.

Addressing the ceremony in the chairman's chamber, the president said that it was a great pleasure for him to confer the Marshal's relay in Coas with the recognition of his extraordinary services in Pakistan during the turbulent period and confidently in his command and his character.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the nation welcomes their national heroes, Marshal Munnir, the chairman of the joint chief of staff (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the chief marshal of the air Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu and the chief of the Naval Naval Admiral Naval.

You led our courageous armed forces to a remarkable victory against an enemy, taken in his own network of arrogance and pride, added the Prime Minister.

During his interaction with senior journalists during the ceremony, the Marshal in the field praised the role of the Pakistani media during the Pakistani-Indian war, saying: the media are our pride. You told the world that we only say the truth.

He said the press is the fourth state pillar. You fought the battle next to us, Marshal on the ground for journalists told the field.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/605803-heres-why-kp-cm-gandapur-missed-asim-munirs-field-marshal-event The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos