The chronology of change in the name of Jokowi, which has become the projector of the public, began the disease





Instagram @jokowi Chronology of changes in the name Jokowi which has become public projectors

Grid.id– The chronology of Jokowi's name change was finally revealed. The name is an identity that is in the footsteps of a person's personal history, as well as the name Jokowi. The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, or who is called Family Jokowi, apparently keeps a unique story behind the name which is now widely known. He was named Moldono, then changed to Joko Widodo. So what is the reason for the underlying name for name? Jokowi also opened his voice linked to this issue. As cited on the Banten Tribune, Saturday (05/24/2025), the former President of the Republic of Indonesia recently declared that the chronology of the name change Jokowi. He spoke of the news that said he had another childhood name, namely Purwoko and Moldono. The name was revealed by the framework of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), Dian Sandi in an interview on the YouTube channel for TV justice forum. Previously, Dian also had time to download the Jokowi diploma on social networks. Dian said Jokowi had three names, namely Purwoko, Mulono, then Joko Widodo. According to Dian, Jokowi was born under the name of Purwoko. Then he was changed to Moldono and finally became Joko Widodo. In his official declaration, Jokowi immediately gave clarification. He spoke to the media crew when he was met at his residence in Sumber Village, Banjarsari, Solo City, Friday (23/05/2025). In his memory, Jokowi admitted that he knew he had given him the name of Moldono by his parents, namely Widjiatno Notomihardjo and Sudjiatmi. This name means “Mulia”. But because of the disease often, his parents consider that the name is less suitable. The name Mulono was then changed for Joko Widodo. This name means “congratulations and prosperous boys”. Despite this, he did not know with certainty when the name change occurred. But he estimated the name change to perform before entering primary school. “I don't know either, but before primary school,” said Jokowi. In Javanese culture, name changes are not foreign things. The name is considered to have an influence on its fate. Consequently, the sense of change in the name Moldono in Joko Widodo is also considered a form of parental expectations of the future of their children. Read also: Chronology of the female Pesilat that gives birth during the exercise in Sragen, do not apparently know if you are pregnant 20 weeks, this is the condition of the baby Promoted contents



