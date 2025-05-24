Why administration Donald Trump blocked Harvard University for the registration of foreign students





In an unprecedented decision that has sent shock waves in the academic world, the Donald Trump administration revoked the Harvard University Authority to admit international students, citing national security problems and alleged violations of federal surveillance requirements. The decision, announced by the Ministry of Internal Security (DHS), leaves the status of more than 6,000 foreign students – including several hundred India – at Harvard suspended.

Which led to the revocation

Internal security secretary Kristi Noem said that Harvard had refused to provide documents requested on his international student body, defying federal requests. She also allegedly alleged that the university “stimulated” an environment dangerous for Jewish students, encouraged pro-Hamas feelings and implemented what she described as policies of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) discriminatory racially. Consequently, DHS has stripped of Harvard of its certification as part of the study and visitors' exchange program (SEVP), which is necessary to sponsor foreign student visas.

Harvard University criticizes the decision

The University of Harvard strongly criticized the decision, the appellant “illegal” and “reprisals”. The University has published a declaration reaffirming its support for its world student population, claiming: “We condemn this illegal and unjustified action. It endorses the future of thousands of students and researchers through Harvard and serves as a warning to other people in the colleges and universities of the country who came to America to continue their education and achieve their order. Remedies, we will do everything in our power to support our students and our researchers.

“The revocation pursues a series of government actions to retaliate against Harvard for our refusal to renounce our academic independence and to submit to the illegal illegal affirmation of the federal government on our study program, our faculty and our student body,” he added.

How the quarrel between the Trump and Harvard administration approved

The quarrel began earlier in 2025 when Harvard publicly rejected federal directives to repress Pro-Palestinian demonstrations and to dismantle his Dei initiatives. The university's position has sparked radical actions from Washington, including the freezing of billions of dollars in research funding.

President Donald Trump has since called Harvard to lose his tax exemption status – a decision that would endanger his fundraising efforts.

In response, Harvard filed a complaint against the federal government, accusing him of raping constitutional protections and punishing the university for having exercised his rights to the first amendment. The administration, however, argues that he applies responsibility in institutions which, according to her, have failed to limit hostile campus environments.

