Donald Trump and his family actually don't care to enjoy his presidency? The evidence rises that they do not.

Mother Jones reported yesterday in various ways than societies, foreign governments and rich randoms with agendas grant money and other advantages to the first family and noted that the president and his relatives have largely exempt themselves with even their claim to the first term of membership in ethical standards.

This point of view was reinforced by Arthur Schwartz, an adviser from Donald Trump Jr., who, while explaining his reluctance to answer my questions about the conflicts resulting from Trump Jr.s Business Ventures, sent a text: write your ridiculous story. Literally, no one cares that they don't really care.

The president did not seem too disturbed by in -depth bipartite criticisms when he accepted, on Wednesday, an Qatar plane (a country where his business has just concluded an agreement to develop a golf station) to use as Air Force One. And he ignored the criticisms accusing him of corruption on Thursday, when he organized a dinner in his golf course Virginia by rewarding 220 of the greatest buyers of his cryptocurrency of $ Trump, including guests to dinner who said they hoped to use access to influence him.

Write your ridiculous story. Literally, no one cares that they don't really care.

They really do not seem to make much effort to show that they care about the appearance of conflicts of interest or corruption, said Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, in a recent interview.

As cheeky as recent actions can appear, it nevertheless continued to assert that they are not corrupt. Trump threatened this week to continue ABC News for having reported, he said, that Qatar gives me a free Boeing 747 Boeing 747 Airplanetrup insists that the plane goes to the Ministry of Defense, rather than him personally, despite the fact that he said on several occasions that he was possibly planning to transfer him to his presidential library.

White House spokesperson also continue to profess indignation on media relationships suggesting that there is something unfortunate about the president who takes donations or money from people who try to influence him. It is absurd for anyone to insinuate that this president takes advantage of the presidency, said on Thursday the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt. This president was an incredible success before abandoning everything to serve our country publicly.

The White House said that Trumps companies do not create conflicts of interest because the assets of the presidents are in trust managed by its children.

But these arguments are denied by Trump's failure to limit the appearance or reality that he uses his power to reward people who help enrich him. Trump continues to benefit from family businesses now managed by his sons, and ethics experts note that because Trump has not set up a blind trust, the president can follow who pays or invests in these companies in the hope of influencing him.

The Trump organization and the White House refused to renew modest ethical restrictions which they imposed during the first term of Trumps. In 2017, the Trump organization, led by Eric and Donald Trump Jr., said that it would not give foreign transactions during Trump's presidency. This time, the company reaches foreign agreements. And although they claim to avoid agreements with foreign governments, the Trumps conclude development agreements based on the approval of foreign governments. The Trump family also seems to benefit from a plan by a company of the Arab Emirates supported by the State to use a digital agreement affiliated with Trump an agreement of several billion dollars.

Donald Trump Jr., speaking on Wednesday at an economic conference, of all places, in Qatar, developed this decision.

In the first mandate, we have said that we are not going to make foreign transactions, he said. The reality is that it did not prevent the media from constantly saying that you enjoy anyway. We are like, we have stopped entirely, even the offers that were completely legitimate, that did not stop madness. So, this time, we said, hey, we will respect the rules, but we are not going to the entrance for forever our business, locking ourselves in a proverbial padded room, because it almost does not matter, they will strike you whatever happens.

This comment raises questions about what Trump padded rooms are used and the totally legitimate offers he could have in mind. But that also suggests that he understands the purpose of ethical standards to avoid criticism. The detractors of the mixture of business and the policy of the first family, on the other hand, are concerned with the creation of real corruption.

The president and his family hear these concerns. But they don't seem to be fooled.

