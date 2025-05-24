Cnn The Trump administration made the prescriptions on Friday to start mitigating sanctions The Trump administration made the prescriptions on Friday to start mitigating sanctions Syria Marking a major policy change after US President Donald Trump is committed earlier this month to cancel the measures during a trip to the Middle East.

Managers of the Trump administration had made silent commitments for months to open the way to the relief of sanctions to help the nation recover years from a devastating war and to rebuild after the reversal of the ousted Bashar al-Assad leader.

On Friday, the US Treasury Department said that Syria had received a general license that authorizes transactions involving the Syrian government, as well as the Central Bank and public enterprises.

The GL25 license authorizes transactions prohibited by the Syrian sanctions regulation, effectively rising sanctions with regard to Syria and will allow new investment and private sector activities in accordance with the first first America strategy, he said in a press release.

The US State Department simultaneously issued a renunciation of 180 days under the Caesar law to ensure that sanctions do not hinder investments, and are putting forward efforts to restore and reconstruction of the Syrias, said Secretary of State Marco Rubio statement.

Rubio has declared that derogations will facilitate the supply of electricity, energy, water and sanitation, and will allow a more effective humanitarian response through Syria.

Today's actions represent the first step in delivery of the presidents' vision of a new relationship between Syria and the United States, said Rubio.

During his stay in Saudi Arabia last week, where he met the acting president of the Syrias, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, Trump announced that the sanctions against Syria would be quickly removed, taking certain officials by surprise and shuffle Through the United States government to implement the decision,

Rubio said that shortly after, the United States issued derogations from sanctions in Syria, which are currently required by law. Meanwhile, the administration is engaged in a complicated technical examination of sanctions, which should take weeks, officials said at the time.

If we make enough progress, we have married to see the law repealed, because you will find it difficult to find people to invest in a country when they are in six months, sanctions could return. Were not there yet. It's premature, said Rubio.

Speaking in Saudi Arabia, Trump said that he had made the decision to raise sanctions after talking with Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Saudi officials had coordinated behind the scenes on the subject for months, which argued that the abolition of sanctions would stimulate the Syrian economy and help stabilize the whole region.

The Turkish government has also had contact with the United States on Syria and experienced the work carried out to see if the lifting of the sanctions was possible, said a familiar source with the case. The Turkish government has expressed its support for these efforts.

But all the American allies in the region were not in favor of the place where Trump was heading: Israel had opposed this decision and Trump ignored their objections.

An Israeli official said previously to CNN that when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had met Trump in Washington in April, he asked the president not to suppress sanctions against Syria, saying that he feared that this leads to a rehearsal of the events of October 7, 2023, when activists led by Hamas attacked Israel.

Trump recognized last week that he did not question Israel about the repair of sanctions in Syria.

I thought it was the right thing to do, he said by finishing his visit to the Middle East.