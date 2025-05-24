Trump's pricing threat risks a trade war with Europe of years in manufacturing





The European Union has rejected President Donald prevails over the last suggestion that it will impose an import rate of 50% on all EU goods, warning that transatlantic trade must be built on respect, not on threats.

The reprimand came after Trump declared in an article on Friday on his Truth social platform that trade negotiations with Brussels were not going anywhere and suggested that he would take a general duty of 50% on all European products entering the United States from June 1.

It was only Trump's last bellicose remark and came in the middle of a wider sour in relations between the two world powers that have experienced months of distrust and economic combat.

The EU, which houses nearly 450 million people, is the largest commercial block in the world and one of the best business partners in Washingtons. It exported more than $ 600 billion in goods in the United States last year, importing goods worth around 370 billion dollars.

Trump, illustrated in Switzerland in 2020 with the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, has long estimated that the EU benefits from the America.evan Vucci /

Trumps The latest Broadside follows its announcement of the April 2 release day of a 39% price on European products, an idea that it came back later before changing on Friday with an even more difficult position.

Stephen Moore, former Trump's economic advisor, told the BBC that his former boss expressed his frustrations with the EU.

I think he hoped that today we would have the EU with a kind of agreement on the table and so far it has not come, he said, qualifying the import prices of 50% a blow to the arche.

The EU trade commissioner, Maro Efovi, said on Friday evening that the EU-US trade was unrivaled and was to be guided by mutual respect, not threats, and that the block remains determined to conclude an agreement that works for both, following a call with the American commercial representative Jamieson Greer and the secretary of commerce Howard Lutnick.

While the EU's response reports a desire to negotiate, discord has deepened between the block and its long -standing transatlantic ally on a return to the combative position that Trump adopted during his first administration, when he flew to decades of cooperation and threw the EU as an economic rival.

In 2018, Trump said that nobody treats us worse than the European Union and argued that the block had been designed to exploit the United States that it repeated this assertion this year, describing the EU as being trained in order to screw the United States.

While the ideological architects of Trump's first administration such as Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro were also recorded by criticizing the union, many in the current inner circle of Trump shared these feelings.

Elon Musk appeared during a rally for the extreme right alternative for Germany before the German elections of 2025.Hendrik Schmidt / DPA / Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Vice-president JD Vance was unleashed in February among European leaders at a security conference in Munich on questions ranging from freedom of expression to migration and defense, treating an aspiring the European vision of America as a firm cultural ally.

The threat I am most concerned about Europe, he said, is the threat of European retirement of some of its most fundamental values, values ​​shared with the United States of America.

This came after that Elon Musk the richest man in the world who was an advisor close to Trump earlier in his second mandate launched his support for the extreme right of Germany for Germany, who called on Germany to leave the EU.

Underlying a large part of the Trump administration's animosity to Europe was funding for security, especially during the war in Ukraine.

Although the administration The vision of war in Ukraine has since Douci, Vance has repeatedly opposed the sending of military aid to kyiv, saying in February that I do not really care what happens to Ukraine in one way or another.

And in a signal conversation between senior administration officials, the vice-president initially resisted American strikes in Yemen, arguing that he did not want to replenish Europe, while the defense secretary Pete Hegseth warned that Europe was treating America as a miller based on defense.

While Efovis calls for an agreement that works for both reflects the characteristic response of the EU to Trump administrations in Jab, Europe has been preparing for months for the possibility of a more distant economic relationship with the United States as well.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows leaders of France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom to Kiev soldiers earlier this month.

Earlier this month, EFOVI said that the block preferred to negotiate, but not at all costs, before announcing more than $ 100 billion in possible reprisals on American goods the next day.

Europe also seems to be preparing for a future without guarantee of European security Americas against Russia. Germany has deployed this week a permanent military brigade beyond its borders for the first time since the end of the Second World War.

A Brew War of Brew with the Bloc highlights the position of Great Britain, which voted to leave the EU in 2016, but recently signed a trade agreement with Europe and an economic agreement with the United States

London seems to have circumvented the most steep prices after Trump agreed last month to hold the 10%British products tax, but the United Kingdom must now work a delicate line: maintaining its special relationship with Washington while looking for a closer alignment with its largest trading partner in Brussels.

But with tensions that go up across the Atlantic, even the allies may be caught in cross fires. It is unlikely that the EU a full geopolitical goods vehicle will take heavy elongated American rates without making its own movements.

