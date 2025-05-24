



The fact that the suspension of India from the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) after the terrorist attack on Pahalgam rocked the Pakistani leaders was obvious because the Pakistani senator Syed Ali Zafar described it as “water bomb”. The party legislator of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the move of the IWT of India would reach one in 10 Pakistanis.

On Friday, during a session of the Senate, Zafar, a senior opposition official Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), warned that this could lead to generalized hunger and lead to mass deaths if the crisis remained unreaches.

“We would die from hunger if we do not solve the water crisis now. The Indus basin is our life buoy, because three -quarters of our water come from the outside of the country, nine out of 10 depend on the industrial pool for their lives, as much as 90% of our cultures are based on this water and all our electric projects and dams are built on it,” said Zafar.

“It's like a water bomb that hangs over us, and we have to defuse it,” he said.

Almost 93% of water from the River Industry system is used for irrigation and electricity production by Pakistan. Almost 80% of its irrigated land depends on its waters. Its economy is largely agrarian.

The suspension of the IWT was among the diplomatic measures taken by India after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 in which the Pakistani and Pakistani terrorists killed 26 people.

Knowing that Pakistan would play the victim's card, India sends seven teams in different corners of the world for post-operative Sindoor diplomacy and transmits its position on the suspension of the Industry Water Treaty.

After Pahalgam's attacks, Misri said that India could not adhere to the existing TFI terms, and that Pakistan had ignored repeated calls to renegotiate the terms of the treaty.

Indian teams will justify India's position on the IWT without letting Pakistan play the victim card as a lower resident state.

Signed in 1960, the Industrial Water Treaty describes how the six Industry rivers, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas and Sutlej are divided and managed between India and Pakistan.

The government of Pakistan has put pressure on India to reconsider its decision to suspend the Industry Water Treaty, with high-ranking officials, including the Pakistani Darmer ISHAQ DAR, making severe comments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his message delivered after the attack on Uri sponsored by Pakistan in 2016, “blood and water cannot flow together at the same time”.

India held the IWT in “Abeyance” until Pakistan “abjured cross -border terrorism”.

Experts say that, although India has a legal and diplomatic room to build storage and diversion infrastructure on Western rivers, its ability to considerably modify water flows to short -term Pakistan remains limited due to existing infrastructure constraints and the time necessary to develop large -scale projects.

The suspension of the Industry Water Treaty, which Pakistan was held and exported terror to India, rocked the country and its management. This is obvious in the declaration of “water bomb” on Friday by Senator Zafar.

May 23, 2025

