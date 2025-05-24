Trump to contact West Point graduates while trying to impose the agenda on the army | Donald Trump





Donald Trump will address the West Point graduates on Saturday, while his administration moves to implement a right -wing program in military service academies which caused the dissolution of student clubs, the abolition of certain books and at least a resignation from the faculty.

It will be the second time that Trump had spoke to graduates of the United States Military Academy in New York State where the next generation of army leaders is educated, and offers the president the opportunity not to break into his defense policy.

This week, Trump has announced its intention to spend $ 540 billion over the Golden Dome, an anti-missile defense system to protect the United States against weapons and space strikes. The project received an initial dose of financing from the Big Beautiful Bill, a complete element of tax legislation and expenses that the Republicans in the House of Representatives adopted Thursday after weeks of negotiations.

The army is also preparing for a parade in the streets of Washington DC, something that Trump tried without success to hold during his first mandate which is now presented as commemorating the 250th anniversary of the forces. His date of June 14 is also the day Trump is 79 years old.

The army and its elite service academies have been affected by the wave of decrees that Trump has signed since his entry into office, as well as by the policies of Pete Hegseth, the former Fox News animator he appointed to lead the Ministry of Defense.

The extended orders of the extent targeting the diversity, equity and inclusion programs (DEI) through the federal government have led West Point to dissolve certain student clubs, including the Society of Women Engineers, the Latin Cultural Club and a third group serving the LGBTQ +community. The Ministry of Defense said to West Point and other schools to comb their library batteries and delete all books or documents that may fall out of the policy related to the DEI.

Earlier this month, Graham Parsons, professor of philosophy at West Point, resigned after 13 years on the faculty, saying: I am ashamed to be associated with the Academy in its current form.

The Times Herald-Record of Middletown, New York, reports that several demonstrations are planned outside the campus for the appearance of presidents, one of which takes place on boats in the adjacent Hudson river.

Trump addressed the West Point graduates during the Pandemic Covid-19 in 2020, when they wore masks and were spaced in order to prevent the transmission of the virus.

Earlier this month, he delivered the beginning of the start at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, where he alternated between offering the typical life councils of these speeches and harassing favorite discussion points such as his baseless insistence that the 2020 elections were faked and his opposition to transgender athletes.

