After 25% pricing threat to Apple, Donald Trump targets Samsung: telephones not manufactured in the United States





President Donald Trump warned that all smartphones made outside the country, including apples, iPhone and Samsung devices could soon face a 25% import tax if they are not manufactured in the United States.

Donald Trump said he said to the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, that the iPhones sold in the United States should be produced at national level (AP)

The republican leader said that politics would not only target Apple, it would be more. It would also be Samsung and anyone who fabricates this product. Otherwise, it wouldn't be fair. When they build their factory here, there is no price, “said Donald Trump in the oval office.

In an article on social networks earlier Friday morning, Trump said that he had already informed Apple CEO Tim Cook, of his expectations. A long time ago, I informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhones which will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not in India, or anywhere, said Trump.

If this is not the case, a price of at least 25% must be paid by Apple in the United States, he added.

The threat follows a recent meeting between Trump and Cook. According to a White House official, Trump was unhappy with apples to move more iPhone production from China to India.

I had an understanding with Tim that he wouldn't do that, said Trump. He said he was going to India to build plants. I said, it's ok to go to India, but you don't sell here without prices.

The new comments mark a change in the position of Trumps. Although he previously declared that other countries would bear the cost of prices, this time he clearly indicated that the companies themselves like Apple should pay. This could mean higher prices for consumers, as import taxes are generally transmitted thanks to an increase in retail costs.

Apple is not alone. Trumps pushes to bring manufacturing to the United States has targeted several large companies, including car manufacturers, drug manufacturers and flea producers. But the displacement of the production of smartphones in the United States could be particularly expensive, as the country currently does not have large-scale smartphones factories.

According to a report by the Associated Press news agency, the construction of iPhones in the United States could increase the price of an iphone of $ 1,200 between $ 1,500 and $ 3,500.

Earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook said most of the iPhones sold in the United States this quarter would be made in India, while other devices like iPad would come from Vietnam. The company is part of many try to adapt to continuous uncertainty and the rise in costs caused by Trumps' pricing policies.

Prevails over Tim Cook advice on production in India

Last week, Donald Trump targeted Apple to increase his manufacturing operations in India. Speaking in Qatar, Trump said he had a little problem with Apple CEO on the company's decision to develop production outside the United States

It builds everywhere in India. I don't want you to build in India, said Trump, adding that Apple will increase his production in the United States.

Trumps remarks come as Apple quickly widened its manufacturing footprint in India. In the past year, Apple has produced $ 22 billion in the country in the country an increase of 60% compared to the previous year, according to recent figures. India has become one of the main world manufacturing apples because the company seeks to diversify its supply chain.

According to a Reuters report last month, the company produced iphones worth $ 22 billion in India in the last financial year, a jump of 60% compared to the previous year. India has become one of the most important apples of production in the world, while the company moves part of its supply chain in China.

